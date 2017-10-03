Golf: Trophies add edge to fun for Chichester ladies

Chichester Golf Club’s ladies have been busy playing several trophy games and fun competitions in lovely autumn weather.

In the Autumn four seasons, a qualifying Stableford, the winner was Lisa Mitchelmore with 41 points, finishing ahead of Angela Perkins on 36 and Jennifer Sherwood on 35.

The winner of the Autumn irons was Lisa Mitchelmore (32pts). Runner-up was Pauline Beale on 28 and third Jane Buckley 27.

During a nine-hole qualifier on the same day as the Autumn irons, Janet Leonard scored a hole in one on the par-three sixth on the Cathedral course.

On a sunny day, 40 ladies played in the annual charity challenge match between the Hillbillies and Dot’s Dollies. Organised this year by Dot Collyer on the Tower course this four-ball betterball team Stableford was enjoyed by all. After the match a meal and prize giving was held in the marquee.

Top scorers were Hillbillies Erica Ellicott and Jane Buckley with 47 points; runners-up were Dollies Jennifer Fidler and Jackie Heard on 45.

It was a fantastic day and raised £230 for the lady captain’s charity, the Cinnamon Trust.

The trophy went to the Hillbillies with 393 points over the Dollies’ 383.

Other winners: Nearest the pin, 1st hole Fiona Walsh; 3rd hole Lesly Hance; 14th in two Lesly Hance. Lucky ticket winners: Margaret Roberts West and Fran Syson; Guess the total points: Liz Fraser.

A friendly at Cowdray resulted in a 2-2 draw, so the team remains unbeaten with two matches to play.

The Chichester team comprised Sue Ward, Val Swain, Sue Winterbotham, Barbara.Hastewell, Tricia Robertson, Pam Hart, Hannah Stephens and Vena Lee.

Other Chi ladies results: Triple, Double, Single Fun Comp: 1 Angela Perkins, Hannah Stephens, Lynn Plowman 211; 2 Mary-Lou Litton, Sandi Johnstone, Lesly Hance 205; 3 Jean Davies, Pam Muller, Sue Winterbotham 184. Medal: 1 Angela Perkins 72, 2 Linda Eaton 74, 3 Linda Wood 74. Qualifying Stableford: 1 Hannah Stephens 46, 2 Val Swain 43, 3 Fran Syson 40. Qualifying Stableford: 1 Lesley Downs 39, 2 Caroline Hawkes 38, 3 Yvonne Dunckley 35. Quick Step: 1 Val Swain, Yvonne Dunckley, Fiona Walsh, Nicky Eastland 80; 2 Caroline Hawkes, Lisa Jackson, Heddie Straw, Jackie Heard 74. Nine-hole Qualifier: 1 Janet Leonard 16, 2 Jennifer fidler 15, 3 Jeannie Blackman 12.

Away from home Marilyn Forward claimed the nearest-the-pin prize on the seventh at Cottesmore GC’s Autumn Bowmaker organised by Sussex County Golf.

BOGNOR

The four-team challenge at Bognor sees teams of 12 each compete for their respective sections. The men, ladies, seniors and juniors play in a full Stableford with each four-ball tee group containing one from each section.

The winner of the group scores four points for their section with the last scoring one.

In a very close encounter the juniors won with 34 points, just a point ahead of the ladies on 33, with the seniors in third place with 31 and the men – last year’s winners – on 28.

Following the match and a light buffet, the presentations were made by the men’s Ccaptain and club captain Norman Lee.

The highest score from each section also won a prize. Junior captain Jake Stoneham received the four-team Challenge Trophy.

The winning junior was Charlie Maginnis with an incredible 48 points, the winning man was Roland Heath, top lady Wendy Johnson and winning senior Alan Fitzgerald.

Bognor seniors made the short trip to Hayling, and on a perfect golf day came away with a creditable 4-4 draw. This is the first time in five years Bognor have not lost on a beautiful but testing course.

Results: Mike Oates & Peter Lott won 1up, JJ Stephenson & David Chalmers lost 3&1, Andy Isitt & Ian Bright won 3&2, David Turner & Rob Redmond won 3&2, Sean Francis & Bob Young lost 4&3, Steve King & Clive Millett lost 5&4, Richard Beresford & Mike Matthews lost 2&1, Richard Kaemena & Roger Selway won 4&3.

Sandown and Shanklin made their annual pilgrimage to Bognor and probably wished they’d stayed on the island as they were beaten 6-2 by Bognor. The result was forgotten as both sides enjoyed a meal and entertainment.

Results: Chris Hickling & David Turner won 2up, Richard Beresford & Jim Stephenson won 2&1, Andy James & Alan Fitzgerald won 2up, Roger Selway & Gee Fenwick won 2up, Paul Black & Frank Hodder won 4&3, Ron Stevens & Peter Brookshaw lost 6&5, Richard Hedge & Barry Appleby halved, Clive Millett & Brian Poston halved.

A total of 40 brave Bognor Seniors took to the course on a damp and blowy day to take part in the seniors’ midweek Stableford.

Overall winner with 41 points was Les Jackson. Divisional winners were Paul Archer in division one with 36 points, Brian Wolstencroft in division three with 41 and Les Jackson in division three.

Some 24 Bognor seniors thoroughly enjoyed their bi-annual pilgrimage to Meon Valley Golf Club for two games and an overnight stay.

The event was managed by Cliff Wills and the weather was gorgeous for the time of year. The theme was again the Ryder Cup with 12 players representing each side.

For the first time ever the contest was halved. Winner of the singles competition with a combined score of 73 points was Terry Kuhler. The next get-together will be in April 2018 at Meon Valley.

COWDRAY PARK

Cowdray Park seniors’ third match of the week saw confident team that facing Liphook, who had handed them a 7-0 drubbing earlier in the season.

Match manager Brian Carpenter and the reliable Alan Sibley won 4&3.

Mike King and the in-form Colin West won by the same score and Rob Doney and George Crouch prevailed 2&1.

However, the biggest turnaround of the day belonged to Mike Hughes and Tony Sapsworth, who were both in sparkling form and having lost the away leg 6&5, went one better to win 7&5.

With the end result a 5-2 win for Cowdray, it helped ease the pain of the Liphook trip for the Cowdray seniors.

Results: Brian Carpenter & Alan Sibley won 4&3, Mike Kind & Colin West won 4&3, Rob Doney & George Crouch won 2&1, Mike Hughes & Tony Sapsworth won 7&5, Alan Gormley & Terry Adsett lost 2&1, Trevor Edwards & Wally Mitchell lost 3&2, Sam Howes and David Tilley won 2&1.

Cowdray seniors welcomed Puttenham Pilgrims for their bi-annual match and continued their run of stunning form, reversing another result having lost to Puttenham last time they played.

Match manager Bill Brownlee and David Wickham led off the opening match and won 4&2.

Allan Gormley and Peter Hallt also achieved a good win over David Vowles and Alan Gillmore.

Trevor Edwards and George Crouch, who has been in good form recently, missed the opportunity of a half against the visitors when putts were missed on the last hole.

Richard Burden and Eric Bounton were unable to hold Dave Walter and Stan Bobrowski, who won 3&2. But Cowdray rallied and Tony Sapsworth and Barry Overington beat Paul Ansell, whose partner had called in unwell just before the start, 4&3.

Cowdray’s final pairing Chris Hoare and Ken Marjoram were too strong for Martin Williams and David Martin won 3&2.

The rain kept off just until the finish as Cowdray won 4-2.

Results: Bill Brownlee & David Wickham won 4&2, Alan Gormley & Peter Hallt won 1 up, Trevor Edwards & George Crouch lost 2 down, Richard Burden & Eric Bounton lost 3&2, Tony Sapsworth & Barry Overington won 3&2, Chris Hoare & Ken Marjoram won 3&2

The ladies’ annual pro am was enjoyed by 29 teams at Cowdray despite grey skies. The course was in superb condition and allowed for some creditable scoring.

The teams set off with high expectations and as always, the pros thoroughly enjoyed trying to win their event as well as the team prizes.

For the second consecutive year the day was sponsored by JRB Golf, who provided the main prizes and a goody bag for each lady competitor.

The raffle raised £450 for the lady captain’s charity, Macmillan.

The day concluded with a two-course meal followed by prizegiving.

Results: 1 Sally Williams, Jackie Herbert, Caroline Hawkes and pro Jack Halsey from Seaford, 13 under par; 2 Debbie Wills, Amanda Rowley, Leslie Martin and pro Philip Bryden from Hayling, 12 under; 3 Tamsin Burleton, Swati Patel, Lisa Beer and pro Giles Velvick from Horam Park, 12 under; 4 Aisling Cloonan, Fiona Spencer, Becky Dawson and pro Jack Martin from Haywards Heath with 12 under. Best pro scores: Jason Partridge, Dan Croucher and Jamie Cummins, all gross 71.

More than 40 Cowdray ladies played in the September Stableford on a lovely sunny day.

Results: Div 1 - 1 Angela Pike 36pts; 2 Jill Parry 34; 3 Marilyn Davis 32. Div 2 - 1 Jo Fife 33; 2 Barbara Smith 31; 3 Margaret Hoare 30. Div 3 - 1 Julia Kelly 32; 2 Pat White 31; 3 Anne Laver 27.