Golf’s super seniors pick up end-of-year prizes

Cowdray Park seniors held their annual Christmas dinner, followed by the prizegiving for those who had prospered in various competitions held throughout the year.

Presentations were made by captain Derek Smith and before the dinner, he had an important presentation to make to the beneficiary of his year-long fund-raising efforts.

This year the charity was Chestnut Tree Hospice for children, for which the seniors in their generosity had raised £5,297.

The cheque was accepted, on half of the charity, by Tracy Bowdrey, who expressed her profound thanks and explained how important these sort of fund-raising efforts are to enable the charity to function, as they need £6m per year to cover costs, and receive little help from central government.

After a traditional Christmas dinner, Derek presented prizes to the following successful players: Sandell Trophy: 1) Phillip Singer, 2) Howard Morley; Barham Salver: 1) Paul Owen & Peter Hallt, 2) Frank Cheevers & Brian Brockhurst; Elliott Cup: 1) Rob Doney, 2) William Hunter; Podmore Salvers: 1) Peter Hallt & Mark Kelly, 2) Brian Brockhurst & Phill Morris; Heard Tankard: 1) John Renwick, Ken Marjoram; Yellowlees Quaich: David Wickham, 2) Dave Hirons; Rolland Plate: 1) Harvey Terry, 2)John Kitchener; Lait Trophy: 1) Gordon Kendall, 2) John Durrell; Carter Trophy: 1) Mel Milburn, 2) John Newman; Ken Young Eclectic Trophy: 1) Harvey Terry, 2) Gordon Kendall; Keith Chapman Trophy: 1) John Doran, 2) Des White; Seniors Champion Trophy: 1) Mark Kelly, 2) Terry Adsett; Triple Six: 1) John Doran & Mick Colban; 2) Dave Tilley & Mick King; Captain’s Prize: 1) Paul Owen, 2) Terry Adsett

In Cowdray Park’s December medal, division one was won by club champion Todd White, who shot the lowest gross score of 68, a very good effort considering the frost-covered fairways and frozen greens.

White had his handicap reduced further to two, his lowest figure yet.

In second place and only one shot behind was Simon Small, who was followed by a group of players in joint-third place all on 73.

The excitement of the day occurred in division two, where John Hall produced an extraordinary score of 63 for the day. Hall, who has been successful in the seniors including a hole in one in the seniors’ championship, saw his handicap reduced to 11.

Six shots behind him on 69 was Ken Cullen, followed by William Yates on 70 and Mick Taylor and Terry Adsett, who won the seniors’ Stableford, sharing fourth on 72.

The division-three winner with 69 was Roger Powell, who beat second-placed Richard Kendall by one shot. This earned both players a one-shot handicap reduction.

Leading scores: Div 1 - 68 Todd White; 69 Simon Small; 73 Matt Harrison, Darren Clarke, Mark Jasper, Andy Salmon, Chris Cummins. Div 2-63 John Hall, 69 Ken Cullen, 70 William Yates, 72 Mick Taylor, Terry Adsett. Div 3- 69 Roger Powell, 70 Richard Kendall, 73 John Green, Richard Burden.

Sixty-five ladies and gents ventured out on the course on a gloomy, foggy day to play a greensomes competition.

The winners with an amazing score of 44 points were Myrna Heustice and Philip Singer. Second with 41 points were Brenda Rees and David Carter, closely followed by Pauline Lamb and Phil Morris also on 41 points. Fourth place was held by Janice Leath and Colin Tebbutt with 40 points.

A special all-ladies prize was given to Lena Cullen and Georgie Miller.

Soup and bread rolls were served in the dining room followed before the prizegiving. The raffle raised £257 for the lady captain’s charity, Macmillan.

BOGNOR

The ladies’ Christmas lunch get-together included a ten-hole competition which took the form of a four-ball Stableford, with two scores to count on each hole. The eventual winners were a three-ball team.

During the Christmas lunch, held in the clubhouse, ladies were entertained by a magician. Thanks went to lady captain Wendy Johnson, who arranged it.

The golf club catering staff provided lovely food and club captain Chris Hickling and his team acted as waiters.

Results - 1 Sally Cameron, Kim Mercer & Carmel du Plessis, 2 Elaine Consibee, Jacqui Humphreys, Andrea Cooper & Caroline Pilbeam, 3 Jan Ireland, Sue Sidebotham, Jackie Chamberlain & Eileen Morris, 4 Gill Harries, June Salt, Margaret Martin & Mary Adames.

SELSEY

Selsey GC veterans had their presentations and annual meeting with the election of a new captain.

The day started with a nine-hole competition, featuring a shotgun start and was attended by 42 members.

The weather was kind – although it was a little on the cold side, the sun shone and the wind was light.

The course was still in very good condition and the greens were still fast which was unexpected because of the dampness on them. Thanks went to the two greenkeepers for their excellent work in looking after the course so well.

Before the presentations took place the captain presented a bouquet of flowers to caterer Julie Conebar, who is leaving. She was thanked for feeding the players so well over the years.

The presentations were mainly in the form of bottles of spirit and wine. although the last winner of one of the 2016 monthly medals, Trevor Plaistow, was presented with his engraved glass and a bottle of whisky by captain Peter Senft.

At the annual meeting, new captain Reginald Ewens was handed his blazer badge and cap by the outgoing captain, who informed members that over the year and with their help, £848 had been raised – adding that to a donation from the section meant a total of £1,348 would go to St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

The new captain closed the meeting by thanking everybody for their generous contributions and said his charity for 2016-17 would be First Response at Selsey.

