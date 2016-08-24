Golf: Galvin gets the summer silverware at Chichester

Chichester veterans played the Summer Trophy competition sponsored by Colin Lindsell’s Royal Garden Hotel – and despite the gloomy weather forecast most of the entrants completed their rounds in the dry .

It was a blustery day and after recent rain the course played long, which certainly kept the scores down – with only two players achieving par.

Mike Hunter played well for his 35 points to be the early leader but Robert Stainsby went one better.

Stainsby would, however, rue his final hole where he didn’t score.

John Galvin played steadily throughout to score 36 and his back nine of 18 points was good enough to win the trophy.

The veterans played their inaugural home match against Meon Valley in pleasant, breezy conditions.

There were fewer than usual competing in Cowdray Park’s monthly medal and only five players scored better than par.

It was a keen contest with four of the six matches going to the wire. It was all square after the first three matches but Norman Moore and Gordon Williams had a resounding 6&5 victory and with the last two pairs squeezing home, the final result was 4½-1½ to Chichester.

Scores: J Robertson & P Collyer halved; D Galloway & M Skinner won 5&4; R Stainsby & J Paul lost 2&1; N Moore & G Williams won 6&5; C Goldsmid & R Chandler won 2&1; B Santer & N Wood won 1 up.

Chichester achieved a fine victory over Avisford Park at home by 4½-1½ with a big win for captain Jim Robertson and his vice-captain Nigel Wood by 6&5.

This was followed by a trip to Brighton & Hove in pleasant weather on the Downs where the veterans were soundly beaten, achieving just half a point from six matches.

COWDRAY PARK

Despite showery, humid weather, Leo Crouch and Sandy Barnett came in with a marvellous score of nett 69 in the Daily Mail Foursomes.

Crouch and her daughter Sandy will go on to represent Cowdray ladies in the national competition in 2017. Runners-up were Catherine Staples and Kate O’Kelly with a commendable score of nett 77.

Cowdray ladies played in the Roberts Cup, the format being an 18-hole foursomes Stableford with half combined handicap. It is a drawn competition, drawing high and low handicap pairs.

The results went down to countback. Winners were Joy Reineck and Marnie Evans, ahead of Wendy Street and Jenny Nicholls – both pairs scoring 35 points.

Cowdray Park seniors entertained the West Surrey Sages, having lost the first match at West Surrey.

On home ground they turned things round, winning comfortably by 6-2, with all the pairs evenly matched and reaching the 18th before a result was achieved. It proved a great day’s golf on a superb course.

The entente cordiale which exists between these clubs was evident with Cowdray fielding all eight pairs from the original match, while West Surrey fielded seven.

The first match ended in an honourable half before Tony Pike and Wally Mitchell completed the double over their opponents, the only pair from either side to achieve this.

Results (Cowdray names first): Sam Howes & Clive Brine halved with Mike Harrison & Gavin Bell; Tony Pike & Wally Mitchell beat Mike Sharpe & Carlton Gathern; Ian Heustice & David Wickham beat Robert Secrett & Arthur Blackman; Terry Jasper & Dave Balfour lost to James Staff & Mark Ross; Chris Hutchings & Jon Fife beat Rod Duncan & Robin Gorringe; Trevor Edwards & Pat Harrison halved with Sandy Meadow & Mike Fabian; Mike Holden & Mike Briant beat Matthew Hall & John Roberts; Barry Overington & Mike Hughes beat Terry Tidbury & John Wharton.

Cowdray seniors played their first-ever match at Alresford, a link-up arranged by Cowdray golf professional Tim Allen.

Alresford’s long-established course is set in the heart of the Hampshire countryside and, with narrow fairways and tricky greens, provided a whole new challenge for the visitors.

Cowdray were beaten 5-3, but three matches were lost by 2&1 and the final match was lost on the final green.

Cowdray found themselves three down before Brian Brockhurst and Brian Carpenter had a comfortable 3&2 win to stem the flow, and then Dave Coombes and Bill Birnie won by the same margin to keep the momentum going.

A final-green win by Nick Austin and Mike Briant completed the fightback to level the scores at 3-3.

Ian Heustice and Trevor Edwards lost by 2&1, and, in the decider, John Doran and Graham Evans were in the hunt until the 18th green to give the home side victory. The Cowdray players were effusive in their praise for the course.

Results: Terry Adsett & Phil Harrison lost 2&1; Colin West & Ken Marjoram lost 2&1; David Wickham & Bill Brownlee lost 3&2; Brian Brockhurst & Brian Carpenter won 3&2; Dave Coombes & Bill Birnie won 3&2; Nick Austin & Mike Briant won 1 up; Ian Heustice & Trevor Edwards lost 2&1; John Doran & Graham Evans lost 1 down.

Cowdray seniors’ August Stableford marked the return to competitive action of captain Derek Smith following a serious spinal operation.

Conditions proved testing, with a strong wind not helpful and the greens proving as difficult as ever. There were many good players recording disappointing scores.

Best score of the day came in division one from Bill Birnie, who returned an outstanding score of 41 points. Long-time leader John Hall finished second with 39, from Dave Balfour on 38.

In division two Dave Darby kept up his recent good form to win with 39 points, having gone out in the second group, alongside John Renwick, who finished third on countback with 38, pipped for second place by Alistair Proctor.

Five players recorded twos in division one, including Howard Morley, who scored two, on the 11th and 17th.

Five recorded twos in division two, including Arthur Mayson, who, only a week before, had scored a hole-in-one on the ninth hole, the same hole he scored his two.

Leading scores: Div 1 - 41 Bill Birnie; 39 John Hall; 38 Dave Balfour; 37 Pat Harrison; 36 Chris Hutchings. Div 2 - 39 Dave Darby; 38 Alistair Proctor, John Renwick; 37 David Tulip, Barry Overington; 36 Bernie May. Twos - D1 Terry Adsett (11), Peter Hallt (3),Howard Morley (11&17), Mike Briant (11). D2 - Rob Doney (11), Arthur Mayson (9), Rob Knight (17), Dave Darby (9), John Renwick (9).

After a series of low scores recently, the course is biting back, with long rough and fast greens taking their toll.

Winner in division one with 66 was Oliver Bradbury, followed by Shaun White (68) and Matt Harrison (69).

Simon Small took division two with 67 from Ken Chapman, Dave Fowler and Nick Caws on 70, while division-three winner with 69 was John How.

Although the overall scoring level was disappointing, there were 15 twos scored, with Eric Morrish scooping the pool in division three, with his two on the ninth.

Leading scores: Div 1 - 66 Oliver Bradbury; 68 Shaun White; 69 Matt Harrison; 71 Steve White; 72 Howard Kasey and Chris Strudwick. Div 2: 67 Simon Small; 70 Ken Chapman, Dave Fowler and Nick Caws. Div 3: 69 John How; 72 Barney Dixon.

BOGNOR

Bognor and Waterlooville ladies changed courses on an exchange day. Conditions were not conducive to golf, with high winds and rain.

However, this did not prevent the Bognor from enjoying the change of scenery. Although the American Greensomes competition was shortened to 16 holes, some of the ladies did complete 18 as conditions improved.

The winning team was Nicki Vincent and Edwina Beresford. Second were Jane Russell and Caroline Pilbeam and third June Salt and Lin Harbutt.

The Grannies Tot competition was well populated. All were keen to show that being a granny doesn’t mean you are armchair-bound.

Conditions were challenging with high winds but some good scores were produced. The winner was Sue Sidebotham with a magnificent 42 points.

Second was Sally Cameron with 39, third Sheila Sargeant with 38 and fourth Val Robertson with 34. Nearest the pin prizes were won by Elaine Conisbee on the second and Sue Davies on the tenth.

Captain Chris Hickling’s Dream Challenge featured 22 teams of men, ladies and mixed teams taking on the ‘Dream Team’ featuring club secretary James Maclean, vice-captain Norman Lee, club professional Matt Kirby and Hickling himself.

Results: Winners - Cameron Lang, Roy Tidy, Chris Johnson and Alan Entecott 88pts; 2 Chris Hickling, Norman Lee, Matthew Kirby, James Maclean 87; 3 Liam Maskell, Shaun Maskell, Gary Maskell and Jordan Vincent 86 cb.

This meant only one team managed to beat the captain’s team.

Bognor’s seniors crossed the Solent for their annual trip to Sandown & Shanklin. The day started with a full English breakfast after arriving at Sandown & Shanklin.

The game was a ding-dong affair with Sandown going into 3-1 lead after four pairs. Bognor staged a brief comeback but Sandown went into a 4-2 lead, but Bognor’s last two pairs, Steve King and Mike Matthews and Mike Oates and Dave Chalmers both won their pairs to make the overall result 4-4.

It was a super day out with Sandown excellent hosts.

Results: Gary Steventon & Mike Wadley halved, Frank Hodder & Clive Millett lost 7&5, Barry Vanstone & Ian Bright lost 3&2, Roger Selway & Rob Walker halved, Ron Stevens & Andy Isitt won 3&2, David Turner & Trevor Till lost 2 down, Steve King & Mike Matthews won 3&2, Mike Oates & David Chalmers won 2&1.

Bognor entertained Hayling Golf Club. It was one of those days for Bognor as everything clicked into place and they ran out 6½-1½ winners.

Senior captain Jim Catt and partner Mike Matthews went six up after 12 holes and won convincingly. Mention must be made of Bognor’s Mike Oates and Dave Chalmers who sank four birdies in four holes to go into an unassailable three-up lead.

Bognor’s last pairing, after being one up most of the round, lost their match on the last green.

Results: Chris Hickling & Frank Hodder won 4&2, Terry Kuhler & David Turner won 3&2, Andy isitt & Barry Forey won 3&1, Steve King & Jim Stephenson halved, Jim Catt & Mike Matthews won 6&5, Peter Lott & Clive Millett won 2 up, Mike Oates & David Chalmers won 3&2, Ray Leggett & Roger Selway lost 1 down.

The men’s midweek Stableford attracted 55 players on a very blustery day. The winner with an excellent 40 points was Terry Kuhler. Second with 37 was Peter Selby, slowly coming back into some good form after a poor year to date. In third place with 36 was John Harnett, who is showing signs of form.

