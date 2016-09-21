Godolphin sparkle in the Goodwood sunshine

It was Godolphin’s day at Goodwood’s penultimate meeting of 2016 as they saw off a Frankel challenge and celebrated a double.

The outfit’s second winner of the day, which came when William Buick guided Sky Hunter to the Crimbourne Stud Foundation Stakes, was a 2,000th worldwide winner for trainer Saeed bin Suroor.

Sky Hunter, a three-and-a-quarter length 5/2 winner over Jimmy Fortune on Tullius, is now likely to head for the Melbourne Cup.

Trainer bin Suroor pais tribute to the whole team at Godolphin as he was congratulated on his milestone winner afterwards.

It completed an excellent double - earlier their runner Celestial Spheres took the opener, the Eve Trakway EBF Stallions’ Maiden Stakes, under Buick, holding off the impressive challenge of Frankel offspring Monarchs Glen.

In between the two Godolphin successes, Sussex trainers were to the fore as William Knight and Gary Moore tasted victory.

Knight’s win came courtesy of champion jockey contender Jim Crowley on the 11/8 favourite Sea Shack in the Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association Small Breeders’ Conditions Stakes, while Moore, more used to winning over jumps than on the flat, saw Hector Crouch take a surprise win after going off at 20/1 in the Network At Goodwood Stakes - a race named in honour of a new business club successfully launched before racing got under way.

The Queen doesn’t have too many winners at Goodwood but Her Majesty will have been delighted to hear of 5/2 shot Daphne’s victory in the Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association Fillies Stakes, beating our tip Graceland by a nose.

Daphne is trained by William Haggas, whose string are in great form, and he completed a quick double for the afternoon with Symposium, ridden by Georgia Cox, taking the Bibendium Stakes.

The last, the Hildon Apprentice Stakes, was won by Stormflower, ridden by Josephine Gordon for Hampshire trainer John Bridger.

Goodwood’s final race meeting of the season is on Sunday, October 9.

