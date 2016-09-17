VIDEO: Controversial ‘throw-in’ goal dumps Rocks out of FA Cup

Bognor crashed out of the FA Cup in the second qualifying round as they succumbed to a controversial goal that saw the hosts progress into the next round.

Billericay’s winner was given despite appearing to many in the ground to have gone in direct from a throw-in ten minutes from time. See it in the Youtube match highlights, embedded in this story.

The Rocks were Billericay for the second time inside a month after a 2-0 league win at New Lodge in August.

Alex Parsons, Sami El-Abd, Doug Tuck and Jimmy Wild all got starts while Calvin Davies was on the bench after signing for a second loan spell from Pompey.

Junior Luke’s long throws were proving difficult to defend early on against as one was headed just over the bar, while a corner by Sam Cross had to be headed clear.

Billy Granger flapped at another cross moments later and Gary Charman’s long throw couldn’t quite be headed on by El-Abd at the other end.

Cross whipped the ball in on the counter but Pierre Hazet’s header bounced well wide.

Bognor hit Billericay on the counter-attack as James Fraser found Ollie Pearce, who laid the ball off for Parsons but his low cross was blocked by Ricky Sappleton.

Parsons won a corner on 16 minutes and Pearce’s kick was met by Charman but his attempt flew kindly into the goalkeeper’s arms.

Edvardas Gaurilovas blasted over from a corner but soon Dylan Barnett won the Rocks – but Wild was too far in front of the ball to get a decent header on goal.

Focus will return to the league as they travel to Kingsmeadow to face Kingstonian on Monday (7.45pm).

Pearce combined with Wild, who got a shot away that was blocked by a defender on 28 minutes.

A Goldy Capela cross had to be headed away by El-Abd with Granger well out of position.

Krasnic Krasniqi found Luke and he struck the post and the follow-up was over.

Fraser spun a cross into the box but Wild headed wide on 35 minutes.

Parsons was tackled by Gaurilovas in the area and the referee pointed straight to the spotl. Up stepped James Crane who it blasted high into the net on 38 minutes.

Gaurilovas received a yellow card, seemingly after complaining about the incident.

El-Abd retaliated after Krasniqi jabbed an elbow into the back of his head off the ball but it was the Bognor defender who received a talking-to from the referee.

Luke was fouled by Pearce, who recieved a booking.

And as the whistle went, El-Abd and Krasniqi had had words and the referee made the two shake hands.

HT 0-1

Both sides had their moments early in the second half before Bognor lost Doug Tuck injured after he went down in a challenge. Darren Budd replaced him.

Gabby Adelowo’s cross was gathered by Granger and at the other end, Barnett’s attempt at a header saw him take a knock. He was soon replaced by Davies.

Pearce fed Parsons on the right, Parsons cut inside and won a corner but Pearce’s kick was cleared. Wild blasted over from long distance moments later.

Wild headed out a free-kick and Monville’s shot bounced off a defender for a corner. The ball came in from the left and Alex Stephenson composed himself before shooting low beyond Granger on 67 minutes for the equaliser.

A Charman long throw led to Fraser’s header over the bar but the flag was up anyway.

El-Abd got a yellow card as he clashed with Capela, who also received a booking.

Parsons was replaced by Walter Figueira on 74 minutes.

Charman whipped a the ball low into the box but El-Abd couldn’t quite connect.

With 10 minutes left, Billericay took the lead in controversial circumstances as a long throw by Krasniqi bounced through the defence and over Granger and into the net in a crowded area – and the goal was given to Gaurilovas. The linesman appeared not to know whether there was a touch by an outfield player, whuch there would need to have been for the goal to count.

Bognor were giving silly fouls away – Dan Beck pulled Cundle down and Granger just got a fingertis to divert Cross’s free-kick out – then Wild had to boot clear.

Granger had to punch out a long throw by Krasniqi on 85 minutes.

Wild smashed a shot wide following a long throw by Davies on 89 minutes.

Rocks fans were appealing for a foul in the area before Davies received a yellow card for a trip on Monville on the counter-attack. Granger pushed away the free-kick.

Fraser shot low past the far post inside stoppage time - perhaps Bognor’s best chance in open play all game.

But it wasn’t their day and it was Billericay celebrating progression to the third qualifying round – and the Rocks left to look back at a poor performance and a controversial second goal.

Rocks: Granger, Crane, Barnett (C Davies 61), Tuck (Budd 55), El-Abd, Charman, Fraser, Beck, Wild, Pearce, Parsons (Figueira 74)

Unused subs: Muitt, Sanders, J Davies

Attendance - 336

Report by LIAM GOODLEY

