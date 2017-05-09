Stephens commits future to Albion by signing four-year deal

Midfielder Dale Stephens has ended fears over his future at Brighton & Hove Albion by signing a new four-year deal.

Plenty were concerned over the possibility that the 27-year-old could be in line from a move away from the Amex this summer after he handed in a transfer request on deadline day last year.

But the former Charlton Athletic middle man - who has made 100 Championship appearances and scored 13 goals for the Seagulls - has decided his future lies with Albion in the Premier League next season and put pen to paper earlier today.

Speaking to the club’s official website, manager Chris Hughton said: “I am absolutely delighted that Dale has agreed his new deal. I was confident once we secured promotion that he would stay with the club, as he really enjoys playing here.

“Dale has been brilliant ever since I arrived at the club. It was well documented last summer that he had a desire to play in the Premier League, which was understandable - but he put that to one side, has shown a great level of professionalism and was an integral part of the team which won promotion.

“He has been an absolute pleasure to work with, and he will be an important part of our squad next season - and most importantly, I am absolutely thrilled that Dale will now be able to fulfil his dream of playing in the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion.”