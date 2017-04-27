Search

RUMOUR MILL: Mourinho wants to sign Chelsea star Willian in £35m deal | Ibrahimovic turns down £13m offer from Manchester United | Beckham looks to finalise Miami's entry into MLS | Chelsea’s £47m bid for Napoli star rejected | Juventus boss Allegri ends Arsenal speculation

Today’s transfer news