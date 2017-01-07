Pompey starlet out to make FA Cup impact

ADAM MAY has set his sights on making his mark on an FA Cup giant-killing.

The Pompey midfielder wants to bring the romance of the grand old competition to life in the third round today.

May is set to feature for non-league Sutton United as they aim to spring an upset against League One outfit AFC Wimbledon.

The 19-year-old is on loan with the National League side who memorably dumped top-flight Coventry out of the FA Cup in 1989.

May’s target is to spring another shock which would make headlines against the Dons.

The Blues Academy graduate admitted it’s going to be an exciting experience for someone who’s still at a formative stage of their professional career.

And the target is to leave an imprint as the only Pompey player still in the competition

May said: ‘It’s nice to still be in the FA Cup.

‘I’m really looking forward to it. I think it’s going to be a good game for everyone.

‘Hopefully, we can get a good crowd and get into the next round.

‘I’m hoping to play a part. It’s the FA Cup and it’s a big occasion.

‘It’s good for me being young. Hopefully, I can get some game time, make an impact on it and help us get through.’

May knows all about Sutton after turning out for Pompey in a 2-1 pre-season defeat on the artificial 3G surface at Gander Green Lane.

He has made eight appearances since joining Paul Doswell’s side who have won four of their last five games. And there are a couple of familiar faces also looking to make a mark against the Dons in former Blues striker Matt Tubbs and triallist Roarie Deacon.