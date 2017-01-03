Pompey rivals busy as transfer window opens

DONCASTER have moved quickly to bolster their options after the transfer window opened.

The League Two leaders have brought in two new additions ahead of Pompey’s trip to the Keepmoat.

Midfielder Conor Grant has joined Rovers on loan for the rest of the season from Everton.

And he is joined by striker Alfie May, who is making the step up from non-league football to link up with Darren Ferguson’s side.

Grant had been with Championship side Ipswich after a temporary stay at Donny last term, where he impressed,

Now the 21-year-old is back ahead of the televised showdown with Paul Cook’s side.

Midfielder Jordan Houghton has also extended his loan stay from Chelsea for the rest of the campaign.

The flurry of activity continues from a summer when Ferguson shook up his options with 13 additions.

Elsewhere in League Two, struggling Newport have been busy trying to strengthen in a bid to stay in the Football League.

The Exiles have made a double attacking swoop, with Peterborough’s Aaron Williams joining for an undisclosed fee.

West Ham front man Jaanai Gordon has also moved to Rodney Parade on loan for the rest of the season.

Cheltenham have made two loan moves after bringing in Bristol City striker Diego De Girolamo and Brentford defender Emmanuel Onariase.

Accrington Stanley have turned to Premier League outfit Hull in an effort to boost their options. Defender Harvey Rodgers and striker Jonathan Edwards have both linked up with John Coleman at the Crown Ground.

Edwards moved to Hull from Peterborough but, like Rodgers hasn’t made a senior appearances at the KCOM Stadium.

Meanwhile, with Pompey possibly on the lookout for a striker, forward Ivan Toney has returned to Newcastle after his loan with Shrewsbury came to a close.

The 20-year-old scored seven goals from 26 appearances from his time with the League One side.

Burnley front man Daniel Agyei has also returned to Turf Moor after grabbing five goals from 19 appearances for League One strugglers Coventry.

Defender Josh Doherty and midfielder Zan Benedicic have left Leyton Orient.

On the managerial front, Alan Smith has been named caretaker boss of Notts County after John Sheridan was sacked.