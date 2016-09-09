Pompey boss rules out transfer move

PAUL COOK has ruled out a move into the transfer market to cover Drew Talbot’s absence.

Gareth Evans’ performance against Crawley has convinced Cook there is no need to add to his squad in the right-back area.

The Pompey boss was considering at bringing in an out-of-contract player after Talbot was injured last week.

The 30-year-old is looking at a minimum of six weeks on the sidelines after injuring his hamstring in training.

That’s a blow for Cook, but he was reassured by Evans’ display in a makeshift role last weekend on his league return.

He admitted he was thinking of bringing in another body.

But with Evans shining and Adam Buxton nearing a return from an ankle issue, that is no longer the case.

Cook said: ‘It was a consideration, of course it was. It’s not any more.

‘It’s not because of Gareth Evans’ performance.

‘Drew’s injury is disappointing. To be fair to Gareth Evans, though, if he plays like he did last weekend we won’t ever have a problem at right-back.

‘Adam Buxton will be fit next week and he’s been brought into the club to play.

‘Next week we could have Buxton and Evans competing.

‘Buxton needs to play. Look at Tom Davies in the past couple of games.

‘We won’t know about these people unless they play.

‘He’s not here to be in the squad.

‘That’s why he’s brought in and then, within time, it’s his job to cement a first-team place.

‘If they don’t do that the likelihood is they will move on.’

Cook spoke of his disappointment for Talbot, who’d featured in every league game for Pompey since arriving from Chesterfield in the summer.

He felt he was beginning to build momentum before the injury setback.

Cook’s frustration at Talbot’s problem is tempered by Buxton’s progress, though.

He added: ‘Drew was just starting to find his feet.

‘He’s moved down and his family are still up north.

‘He doesn’t commute. He has a flat and is giving the club his life.

‘He was finding his feet, but that’s football.

‘Adam’s been training hard and the kid’s giving it his all.

‘When he’s fit he can play football with the best of them.

‘He’s in that League One category.

‘He can handle a ball as well as anyone we’ve got.’

- JORDAN CROSS