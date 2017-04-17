McInnes: It is the right time to step down as Pompey chairman

IAIN McINNES has announced he is to stand down as Pompey chairman.

Within minutes of the Blues’ promotion to League One at Notts County, McInnes revealed his four-year stint in the boardroom was over.

Pompey are currently in negotiations with Michael Eisner over the possibility of the American billionaire taking over at Fratton Park.

Regardless, McInnes has opted to stand down from the position he has filled since the High Court victory in April 2013.

He said: ‘For me, it is time to move on and let somebody else come in and have a go now.

‘Michael Eisner is a decent bloke, negotiations are ongoing,

‘I don’t want to comment about those, if they are right for the club then they are right for the club.

‘I think it’s the right thing to do to stand down and I will continue to support my team.

‘This is the time to go, but it’s not about me, it’s never been about me, it’s about us.

‘Our board grew up together in London, we’ve been down in the dumps, we’ve been threatened, but it has been fantastic.’

While Pompey players and staff were celebrating on the balcony of the Derek Pavis Stand, McInnes and Paul Cook shared a quiet beer inside.

And the outgoing chairman paid tribute to the manager who has led the Blues out of League Two.

He added: ‘Cookie and I said if we got promotion we would sit in the corner and have a beer and cry – and that’s exactly what we did.

‘He said “Thanks for sticking by me, I really appreciate it”.

‘But I was always convinced he would do this for us, always.’