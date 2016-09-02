Landmark not on Pompey manager’s radar

Paul Cook is staying grounded at the prospect of a hat-trick of consecutive league wins.

Pompey go in search of their third League Two success on the bounce as Crawley arrive at Fratton Park tomorrow.

Victories against Colchester and Exeter have followed on from the loss at Morecambe last month.

It took until April for the Blues to put three wins together in the league last season.

But Cook isn’t getting wrapped up in being worried about hitting that landmark tomorrow.

Cook said: ‘What will it mean to win?

‘It’ll mean we’ve won three games in a row!

‘The other week we were wondering when we’d win our first game.

‘The questions change with the result. That’s how it is.

‘We have a 46-game season we want to be promoted in.

‘The more points we get the easier it gets. You can make it anything you want it to be.

‘To win three games is great, then it’s four or five. Can we stay unbeaten?’

Pompey’s mixed results this season have seen supporters go through the full gamut of emotions as they follow their team.

Two wins, two draws and a single defeat have arrived from the five league fixtures so far.

Cook underlined he’s trying to keep results in context and himself on an even footing going into a run of three games from four at home.

He said: ‘The biggest thing for us is going to be managing disappointment. We’ve seen that already.

‘We lose a game it’s the end of world. The reality is it isn’t the end of the world.

‘I’m trying my best to keep going, otherwise you end up engaging in debates about players.’