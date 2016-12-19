Knight: I faced flak after Pompey missed out on Pools win

I came in for a little bit of flak at the weekend as part of my radio duties.

After the 0-0 draw with Hartlepool, we had a post-match phone-in where I was told I was sitting on the fence, as well as not taking enough positives out of the game.

As a whole, I think we had enough chances to win the game.

I don’t want to take anything from Trevor Carson, who did make good saves, but I feel we could have been more clinical.

They were savable efforts on goal and you want them to be ones where our former keeper has no chance.

These games happen. It’s just unfortunate the gaffer said we don’t get enough 0-0s last week and it bit him on the bum when everyone expected a win.

It just seems we’re doing the reverse of earlier in the season – getting away results and not doing it at home.

That doesn’t help the 17,000-plus fans who turned out just before Christmas, I get that.

We now have two winnable away games coming up over Christmas and then two huge games in quick succession.

This is a huge couple of weeks we have now. We’ll have a real idea of where we’ll be at the end of it.

Everyone is going on about the gap. We do still have to play those sides and when we do they will be huge.

There’s two teams on the road we are meant to beat up next and two at the top of the league.

Yeovil have been on a decent run but, if we play to our capability, we should beat these teams.

It’s been a busy time with a lot of visits at this time of year.

Last week a few of us went Naomi House and Jacksplace.

We are hoping to rebuild the closer links we had with those guys a few years ago.

The players went to the children’s ward at QA Hospital, too, and there was a Christmas party for some of our more vintage supporters at the club with former players in attendance.

There was also a dinner for homeless guys and those in recovery along with a children’s Santa party organised by Faith & Football – both at Fratton Park.

It’s always nice to see a sense of community and the club playing its part in that at this time of year.

I just want to wish everyone a merry Christmas.

We’re handily placed going into the festive period – hopefully we can push on through in 2017.