Kabamba out to be Pompey’s driving force

NICKE KABAMBA’s goal potential has been highlighted after joining Pompey.

Kabamba yesterday agreed an 18-month contract with Paul Cook’s men as he arrived from National League South outfit Hampton & Richmond.

The 23-year-old has an impressive goal ratio with the Beavers this term, bagging 25 goals from 36 appearances.

Kabamba agreed the move after impressing on trial at the Blues’ Roko training base last week. He made his mark in that stay, according to new team-mate Carl Baker.

Baker revealed his eye for goal impressed in training and he gave some of the men he will now be lining up alongside a tough time.

He said: ‘He (Kabamba) looked a handful when he came into training.

‘I was impressed with what I saw of him.

‘When he was doing shooting at the end of the session for 20 minutes he didn’t miss the target once.

‘He’s a big lad and it was interesting to see him give one or two of our defenders a few problems in the 11 v 11 game.

‘I thought he looked quite physical, so he could be another that’s worth taking a gamble on.’

Kabamba is giving up his job as a car salesman to pursue his dream of making the grade in the pro ranks at Pompey.

He follows pal Jamal Lowe to Fratton Park and Baker thinks it’s a punt worth taking.

He said: ‘There are a few gems are out there.

‘No one used to look at that level in the same way they do now.

‘So it’s good to get these players and take a chance on them.’