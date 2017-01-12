Search

Cook speaks out over Pompey future

Pompey boss Paul Cook

PAUL COOK has underlined his commitment to Pompey.

The Blues boss has spoken of his determination to see through the job to success at Fratton Park.

Cook was linked with a return to former club Chesterfield in the wake of being made bookies’ favourite for the managerial post at the Proact Stadium.

But he stressed he feels he has a mission to complete after arriving at Pompey in May 2015.

Cook said: ‘It’s an honour to manage this club.

‘I’m fully committed. It’s a tough job sometimes but a fantastic job.

‘I’ve been brought in to deliver success and I won’t leave until I’ve done my utmost to deliver that.

‘At this club now no-one knows at the moment where the journey will end.

‘I’m a positive person, though, and I believe the journey will end in success. That’s where I’m at.’