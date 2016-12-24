Cook questions Pompey policy ahead of transfer window

Paul Cook has called for patience with Pompey’s players.

And the Blues boss has indicated his intention to keep faith in the men at his disposal.

Cook has pointed to the conveyor belt of players going in and out the door at Fratton Park in recent years as evidence it’s a policy which doesn’t work.

The January transfer window is on the horizon – offering Cook the chance to tinker with his squad.

There is likely to be some work, with attacking strengthening set to be an area of focus.

That may see some movement in and out but Cook has highlighted he’s an advocate of giving players time to shine.

Cook said: ‘We’ve got a history here of destroying players.

‘Look at the last three-and-a-half years. Look at the team which finished 16th.

‘Look at the good players in that team. Plenty of them. They finished 16th.

‘If we keep wanting to change player after player there will be no success at this club.’

Cook has also questioned those who are dismissing Pompey’s promotion credentials as they approach the season’s halfway point.

He accepts there are areas for improvement but can’t see why his side should be written off now.

Cook said: ‘The biggest thing we want to do is address our home form with results and wins.

‘We can score three at Luton and nearly score five but we can’t score against Hartlepool.

‘But I can’t grasp how after a game it marks our fate and we’re not going up. How can anyone know we’re not going up? Are they clairvoyant?

‘I know we’re a good side and the respect we get from opposition. End of story.’