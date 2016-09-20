Wild and Parsons get Rocks back to winning ways

The Rocks moved fourth in the Ryman premier as goals from Jimmy Wild and Alex Parsons gave them the win at Kingstonian - putting behind them back-to-back defeats on the road.

Slick passing and resolute defending saw the Rocks get back to winning ways after setbacks at Harlow and Billericay, and this victory set them up nicely for two home games in the next week against Tonbridge and Burgess Hill.

James Crane’s early cross from the left was headed away then Wild’s header was too soft to trouble Rob Tolfrey in the opposing goal.

Billy Granger saved a long-range effort struck well by Sean Bonnett-Johnson on 3 minutes.

Youssef Bamba whipped a ball in from the right but it was headed away by Sami El-Abd on ten minutes and Bognor were able to enjoy a passing game that eluded them on Billericay’s awful pitch.

Wild trod on the ball and fell awkwardly and had to be seen to by the physio on 13 minutes.

Joe Turner won a corner after Doug Tuck had lost the ball cheaply but it was dealt with.

Bamba won the ball off a loose James Fraser pass. Bamba sped down the right before crossing into the box and Pelayo Pico Gomez latched on to it before blasting well over on 18 minutes.

Crane drove the ball into the area and Tuck smashed it goalwards but it took a hefty deflection before falling into Tolfrey’s arms.

Bamba’s corner fell to Bonnett-Johnson who blasted over on 25 minutes.

On 27 minutes the injured Tuck came off for Darren Budd - another injury problem for the management team to worry about and not the first the midfielder has had in recent weeks.

Pearce struck a free-kick from 25 yards out on the left and it curled towards the top left corner but Tolfrey pushed it away.

Fraser struck one from long distance, but the ball was always rising over the bar on 31 minutes.

Parsons was tripped on the right touchline and won a free-kick. Pearce swung it in searching for Sami El-Abd but Bognor lost the ball and on the counter-attack, Bamba blasted wide.

Dan Beck scooped a pass through that was just too much for Wild on 38 minutes.

A corner from Ks had to be punched away by Granger with half-time beckoning.

Parsons’s cross was dangerous but Budd scuffed his attempt wide.

Beck slipped in midfield and as Charman tried to defend, Pico Gomez went to ground and won a free-kick. The rather bizarre kick ended as the player over the ball appeared to try to pick it up with his hands before laying it off for Aaron Lamont who slammed it low and wide.

HT 0-0

Granger confidently caught a Bamba cross in the early minutes of the second half.

Pearce’s corner floated on to the head of the onrushing El-Abd but he headed it wide on 48 minutes.

Pico Gomez latched on to a Bonnett-Johnson pass before letting fly, but Granger saved it comfortably.

Bamba curled one at goal from the edge of the box but Granger pushed it out.

Parsons won a corner which Pearce whizzed across the area, but none of his team-mates was in a good enough position to capitalise.

Budd’s pass fell to Fraser, who was unmarked. But Fraser’s effort was easily stopped by Tolfrey.

Ed Sanders pulled off a great sliding challenge to set up a Bognor attack but Pearce was challenged and it petered out.

Pearce, Fraser and Crane combined on 56 minutes before Crane’s fierce cross into the area was deflected out for a goal kick.

Joe Turner’s cross bounced across the Bognor area as the hosts continued to threaten.

Bognor took the lead on 60 minutes. Good pressure saw Wild snatch the ball following a backpass and with the goalkeeper slipping up, all he had to do was stroke it low into an empty net from a tight angle.

Bognor went two ahead on 65 minutes as a neat pass across to the left to Crane saw him speed down the flank before crossing. Parsons was there and after gaining control he slotted the ball coolly below Tolfrey.

Fraser sent a shot over the bar from inside the box.

The impressive Bamba was replaced by Saidou Khan on 68 minutes for Ks.

On 74 minutes Walter Figueira came on for Parsons, who had impressed all evening.

Turner let fly with a fierce shot from outside the area – it beat Granger but was always rising as it flew behind for a goal kick on 76 minutes.

El-Abd was deemed to have fouled an onrushing attacker in the box and the referee pointed straight to the spot. Pico Gomez tucked the spot-kick just under Granger, who got something on it, but it went low into the net on 80 minutes to pull a goal back.

Pico Gomez slammed a shot wide after doing all the work to cut inside and shooting moments later.

Fraser was replaced by the returning Chad Field on 88 minutes as Bognor tried to wind down the clock.

Budd received a booking for a trip on Khan in the hosts’ half as stoppage time neared.

Pearce ran through before shooting well over the bar, then Granger caught another cross.

George Wells received a yellow card after a quick break by Figueira saw him pass to Wild, who was fouled.

Michael Onovwigun’s long range strike slipped through Granger’s fingertips and out for a corner. The resulting kick fell to Turner, who smashed it just wide.

A ball forward saw Lamont shoot low but again Granger denied them as Rocks held on.

They host Tonbridge on Saturday and Burgess Hill next Tuesday.

Rocks: Granger, Sanders, Crane, Tuck (Budd 27), El-Abd, Charman, Fraser, Beck (c), Wild, Pearce, Parsons (Figueira 74).

Unused subs: Muitt, Davies, Field

Att - 341

Report by Liam Goodley

