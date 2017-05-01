VIDEO: The Rocks are up - and some people are on the pitch

There were great scenes as the final whistle blew to confirm Bognor’s promotion from the Ryman premier division.

As the 2-1 win over Dulwich Hamlet was confirmed, fans swarmed on to the pitch to mob the players and congratulate them on getting the job done.

Post-match celebrations / Picture by Kate Shemilt

Some were lifted shoulder high and others joined in with the singing as the club celebrated a successful end to a long, hard season.

See our video above showing the joyous scenes.

