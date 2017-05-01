VIDEO: Rocks players get their medals and trophies

The play-offs are funny things. For every four teams who go into them in each league division, three end up disappointed.

Bognor know that feeling - they’d lost in semi-finals three times out of four in the past six years.

The Rocks are going up! Picture by Kate Shemilt

But this year, as in 2012, they were on the other side of the play-off fence - and are the team to win promotion through the knockout route.

There are medals and trophies given to play-off winners and the Rocks enjoyed taking the plaudits as they lined up for the post-match presentations from the Ryman League officials.

See the video above.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!