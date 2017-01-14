VIDEO INTERVIEW: Howell’s verdict on Rocks 1 Enfield 1

Jamie Howell was reasonably happy with a point after league debutant Elijah Adebayo rescued the Rocks against fellow promotion hopefuls Enfield.

Either side could have won but most felt 1-1 was a fair outcome and Howell was happy with the performance of a Rocks side who have now not lost in six weeks.

Elijah Adebayo latches on to Harvey Whyte's pass to equalise / Picture by Tim Hale

After the game he praised Adebayo, goal provider Harvey Whyte and others - and looked forward to Tuesday night’s first-versus-second clash at the Lane against Needham Market.

See his post-match interview with sports editor Steve Bone, above.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!