Rocks v Havant: It’s not just another game...

Jamie Howell warmed up for Bognor’s big top-three Boxing Day battle with Havant admitting: It’s not just another game.

The 3pm visit to Nyewood Lane of Lee Bradbury’s team has been keenly anticipated by Rocks fans ever since they signed last season’s top scorers Jason Prior and Alfie Rutherford. Both strikers have been scoring for the Hawks and are likely to feature, but Howell said his focus was on his line-up.

“Havant are a bigger club than Bognor and a lot of people felt sorry for us when they signed Jason and Alfie,” Howell said. “But it happens in football – at all levels – and actually we’ve done okay since and maybe surprised a few.

“They’ve got an abundance of quality but we deserve to be where we are in the league too.

“It’s the sort of game you want to come along now and then. It’s a strong rivalry”

The Rocks are likely to have defenders Gary Charman, Sami El-Abd and Chad Field all available after recent foot, leg and hamstring problems and Lorenzo Dol

Jamie Howell praised his squad for a week which brought league points and cup progress.

The manager admitted they were poor in the first half of their league visit to Folkestone before recovering to win 2-1 with Ollie Pearce and James Fraser on target. Then they were made to work hard on Tuesday to beat Horsham 3-0 in the county cup, securing a quarter-final visit to Shoreham on January 10. Howell said: “We’re having to chop and change the team but we’re grinding out results.” cetti should be over a thigh strain. Winger Connor Tighe could come into the squad but his fellow Brighton loanee Dylan Barnett is away.

