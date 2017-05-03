Rocks in no rush to find new boss

Bognor FC bosses say they will not rush to appoint Jamie Howell’s successor as team manager.

They are not inviting applications and say they will work to identify their ideal candidate.

The Rocks have also criticised Eastbourne Borough, saying the club did not contact them for permission to speak to Howell.

Bognor general manager Jack Pearce told the Observer: “We are obviously very sad about Jamie’s decision. He has been with the club as player, coach and manager over 20 years and we are sad to see him move on.

“But we respect his wishes, wish him well and thank him for all he has done.

“I expect supporters will be disappointed but they must understand the model we work to will not allow to spend money we don’t have on managers, just like we don’t spend money we don’t have on players.

“Jamie is married with children and has a mortgage and has been offered a financial package that’s considerably bigger than we could offer.

“All our remaining coaching staff have indicated they will stay and we will not rush to appoint a new manager.

“The new manager must be one who buys into the club’s philosophy, which is to have fit and disciplined players who play a passing style of football.

“I would add that there’s no point anyone applying if they would be thinking of changing the coaching staff.

“We are not into this business of inviting applications. We will identify who we would like as manager.

“When we do identify them, if they are in existing employment with a club, we will do as a club should and ask that club for permission to speak to them, unlike Eastbourne in this case.

“Eastbourne at no time appraoched us about Jamie, and I then had to ring them about it last week. I spoke to their chairman and it ended amicably.”

