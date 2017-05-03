PICTURE SPECIAL: The day promotion came to Bognor

It is a day that will be talked about for years to come - the day Bognor won promotion to the National League South.

In front of the club’s biggest crowd since 1984, Jimmy Muitt and Ollie Pearce scored the goals that downed Dulwich and turned a fear of the play-offs into a love of them.

The party starts / Picture by Kate Shemilt

Photographer Kate Shemilt was there to capture the match and the celebrations that followed and you can see her great work in the gallery above.

And in case you missed it...

Here’s the match report

Here’s what now-departed manager Jamie Howell thought about promotion

This is coach Darin ‘Dabba’ Killpartrick’s thoughts (complete with a kiss for the camera)

Here’s goal hero Ollie Pearce talking about the day

This is the scene on the pitch as players and fans celebrate

And this is the news that Jamie Howell is off to manage Eastbourne Borough

