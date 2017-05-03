Howell leaves the Rocks - fans react

Rocks fans were quick to react to Jamie Howell’s move to Eastbourne - and plenty were admitting they were devastated.

Dave Robinson, a leading figure on the Rocks’ supporters’ club, said he was very sorry to see the manager depart.

“I’m gutted – absolutely gutted. He’ll go with fans’ very best wishes but they will be disappointed.

“Rumour has it Eastbourne are spending plenty of money, but are they a bigger club than Bognor? They’ve not done much since they came back down to the National League South.

“We hope that Jamie comes along to the supporters’ club presentation night on Friday for us to say goodbye.”

Rocks fan Stephen Pay said on Twitter: “Wow, didn’t see this one coming.”

On the club’s message board, Moregeriatricfan said: “Absolutely gutted to hear the news. Jamie will be missed so much. He is a Rocks legend.”

Kittman added: “Gutted too, but heard some rumours on Saturday, but just hoped that’s all they were. Thanks for all you’ve done for us Jamie - absolute legend.”

Whenever a manager leaves a football club, talk soon switches to who will take over.

Early names mentioned in the Nyewood Lane frame include Adam Hinshelwood, who is actually Howell’s brother in law and has managed Selsey and Worthing and currently has a coaching role at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Miles Rutherford, currently at Chi City, and Michael Birmingham, who is at Horndean, are others being talked about - probably principally because of past connections with the Rocks.

