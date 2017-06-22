Defender to be interviewed for Rocks boss job

Rocks defender Sami El-Abd is to be interviewed for the manager's job, the club confirmed today.

Speculation has been mounting the the big popular centre-half is a leading contender for the vacancy created when Jamie Howell left Nyewood Lane for Eastbourne Borough at the end of the season.

There's been plenty of interest in the post and general manager Jack Pearce has held talks with a number of candidates.

The process has taken longer than fans hoped but Pearce has spoken of the need to make sure they appoint the right person.

Today coach Darin Killpartrick confirmed to www.bognor,co.uk that he and Pearce would be interviewing El-Abd about the role on Sunday or Monday.

It's thought El-Abd would carry on as a player if he got the job, and it's expected that he would be a popular choice as boss among the Green Army if given the nod.

Others to have been linked with the role include Gary Charman, Michael Birmingham, Miles Rutherford, Shaun Wilkinson, David Wright, Stuart Tuck, Steve King and Mick Catlin.

If there is any news on the appointment on Sunday or Monday, you'll read it on this website first.