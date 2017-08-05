COLUMN: Unique Rocks are promising a season of excitement

Welcome to a new fortnightly column that will appear on this website and in the Bognor Observer by the newly-elected Rocks supporters’ club chairman Ian Guppy.

So we’re there, no more sleeps until the start of a new season.

It’s like being a kid a Christmas and this is one Christmas that seems really, really special.

The buzz around the club is one I’ve never ever experienced since I started watching the team from the early 90’s, and we’ve certainly experienced

some great times over the past few years.

It’s been said many times that this place is special, this place is unique and I feel that is more apparent now than ever. So many people pulling together to make this club better and all of this will hopefully be apparent on Saturday as we welcome Bath City to the Nye Camp.

Hopefully from today, you’ll see some differences –

* BT Sport shown live

* Large photos of the team in Seasons

* Free match highlights of every game, home and away, on our club website and via our Social Media channels

* BT Sport showing extended highlights of one game in our league a week on the Sunday show.

* Free season tickets for all under-16s

* More advertising around the club than you have ever seen.

This is alongside a team on the pitch who have excelled in pre-season and look like one that will carry on from last season playing the brand of football we are renowned for and trying to show we are at the level we deserve to be at.

We have been very sensible in signing new players. Retaining most of last season’s squad was the most important factor and we’ve succeeded at that.

The re-signing of keeper Dan Lincoln could be an absolute masterstroke and it wouldn’t be outrageous to think about sitting here in May looking at another successful season.

The squad look as fit as ever and the backbone of local talent should help attract and retain fans.

The new academy team will also be making their debut this season and I encourage as many of you as possible to attend the games on Wednesday afternoons at either Nyewood Lane or at Wick FC to see the future of our club in action.

It promises to be a season of excitement so come along, enjoy the ride and experience a club that is unique and one that welcomes all.

Come on you Rocks.

IAN GUPPY

