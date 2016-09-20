Tucker leaves post as Wick boss with a heavy heart

Jon Tucker stepped down from his role as manager at Wick Football Club and said: “I’m leaving with a heavy heart.”

Tucker, who made a return to Wick as joint-boss last season, leaves having collected six points from seven Southern Combination League Premier Division matches to date, with his final game a 2-0 victory at basement boys Hailsham Town on Saturday.

A successful first spell at the club saw Tucker guide Wick to promotion from then Sussex County League Division 2, two seasons ago, before leaving for rivals Pagham

Tucker was relieved of his duties with Lions early on, before before returning to Wick alongside Richard Towers as joint-manager last season.

Tucker feels his love for the game is currently missing, with that being a major factor in his decision to walk away.

He said: “I’ve not really got that enthusiam that is needed at this minute.

“I’ve recently changed roles at work and now I haven’t got as much time to give to the club.

“It’s a great club, with so many great people and I know it will keep progressing in the future.

“For me, I’ve been involved as a player or manager with teams for the past 20 seasons and I feel it’s right for a little break.

“The club has come a long way and I have a lot to thank them for in giving me the opportunities that I’ve had.”

“There is a really good squad of talented, young players at Wick and I’m confident a new, enthuastic manager will be able to guide them up the table as the season goes on.”

Tucker now wants to take an increased period away from the game before looking at potential avenues back into the game.

The former Wick boss believes a break will see his hunger and desire eventually come back.

He added: “I’ve had some great times at Wick but this will give me a chance to step away for a while now.

“I’ll have some Saturday’s at home, watch some matches in the area.

“I’m always open to opportunities that may arise, so you never know what could come up.”

Tucker’s final game as Wick boss saw his side come out 2-0 victors at Southern Combination League Premier Division basement boys Hailsham Town.

Goals in each half from Kieron Playle-Howard and Nathan Ediker helped Wick to their second league win this season.

Wes Hallett and Lee Baldwin will take charge for Wick’s FA Vase second-round qualifying encouter league below Division 1 outfit Little Common on Saturday.

Wick’s hunt for a new manager now begins if you are interested in taking up the vacant position contact the club at wickfc@btinternet.com

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.