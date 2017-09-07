Super Selsey soar to top spot

Selsey sit proudly at the top of SCFL division one after continuing their fine start with a crushing 7-0 defeat of a transitional Southwick side who were made up of mainly youth and reserve players and following it with a 3-0 homer win over Storrington.

Against Southwick, the visitors put in a spirited first-half performance led by the stand-out Zackery Haulkam, once a Blues player himself, and they kept the score down to 2-0 at half-time.

Both goals were scored by in-form striker Morgan Forry, the second a superbly-struck volley from an inch-perfect Toby Lynch free-kick.

Class told in the second half and goals from Joe Clarke (2), Ryan Hillier, Jake Goulding and Ryan Morey, whose fine solo effort was the best of the bunch, saw Selsey run away with it.

The scoreline should have been greater as the Blues squandered a host of chances as Southwick tired, but the win lifted them to the top of division one and helped the club to five straight wins, the best start to a season for more than 50 years.

They carried on in the same vein by beating Storrington, with Morgan Forry and Joseph Clarke among the scorers.

Selsey have been named division-one team of the month for August by the SCFL.

It’s a great achievement by all concerned at the club.

They host Billingshurst in the league cup on Saturday.

East Dean 2 Coal Exchange 0

West Sussex League Championship south

East Dean began their league campaign with a win over newly-promoted Emsworth-based side Coal Exchange.

Karl Clark reverted to centre-half as the long-serving Nathan Freeman was forced out with a hamstring injury.

The game was a tough encounter but the Dean went into the break 2-0 up after two similar goals.

Both were headers – from James Ford and Zack Dray – from crosses by Mike Shewell.

The Coal Exchange threw everything at the Dean but found a determined defence and keeper George Philpott in fine form.

The Dean were a threat on the break with Ford, Pett, Dray and Gardner all going close but they were unable to put the game to bed, making it a nervous finish.

MoM was Kieran Manchip.

East Dean host Newtown Villa Reserves on Saturday. Training has now moved to Warblington School.

East Dean: Philpott, Reed, Clark, Manchip K, Shewell, Knight, Oram, Richards, Manchip C, Ford, Dray. Subs: Pett, Cooper, Dunne, Gardner, Nicholson.

Felpham Colts 2 Nyetimber Pirates Res 2

West Sussex League division two south

An heroic second-half display by Jamie Walter in the Pirates goal denied Colts victory in the opening game of the league season.

Colts started on the front foot and on ten minutes Samed Gashi sprung the offside trap after being played through by Nathan Parke to lob the ball over the advancing Walter to give Colts the lead.

Gashi was through again minutes later but a good challenge by a defender denied him. Pirates nearly equalised with their first meaningful attack but a good double save from Brian Newell kept the lead intact.

Pirates grabbed a deserved equaliser, an attacker slotting past Newell after being played through despite claims for offside.

Colts retook the lead just before half-time as Rob Brown’s superb work down the right set up former Pirate Nathan Parke, who cut inside a defender before lashing the ball past Walter.

The Colts should have grabbed a third when Helder Carvalho shot wide and then forced a save out of Walter.

Walter saved well from Parke and Brown but a sucker-punch arrived 15 minutes from the end. A Ben Bishop long throw wasn’t dealt with and Pirates sub Nathan Stonelake was on hand to head past Newell.

Carvanho sent a long-range shot just wide of the post before Pirates nearly took the lead. A cross into the box found two Pirates players at the back post unmarked, a header striking the post and the follow-up striking the bar with Colts able to hack the ball clear.

A minute from the end Rob Brown was through on goal but Walter once more produced a save.

Colts: Newell, Simpson, Wilcock, Applin, J Parke, Vaughan, Bushell, Bircham, N Parke, Gashi, Brown. Subs: Tinson, Carvalho.

