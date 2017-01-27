Six-a-side teams sought ... City ladies hope to return

A new Soccersixes six-a-side league starts this Sunday at The Arena Sports Centre in Bognor.

Matches will be played each Sunday between 6pm and 8pm on 3G pitches with FA-qualified referees.

City’s development squad crashed out of the Sussex Challenge Cup, losing their semi-final 5-0 to Crawley Wasps.

Fixtures, results and tables will be updated weekly online while prizes and trophies will be given to for league winners and top goalscorers.

There is no entry fee and all equipment is provided.

Sign up online at www.soccersixes.net or contact Connor Lawson on 07415 898858 for more information.

* Chichester City Ladies’ first team were without a game on Sunday - their scheduled game at Exeter was called off because of a frozen pitch.

The Chi firsts are away to Shanklin this Sunday while the development squad host Abbey Rangers in the league at Sidlesham FC (2pm).

