Sids hit six - Bosham are held - super win for Selsey

Sidlesham made cup progress - but Bosham were held in their latest SCFL division-two game. But Selsey had a fine win against the leaders in division one.

Here are the latest reports.

Sidlesham 6 Worthing Leisure 0

SCFL Division Two Cup

Sidlesham eased past Worthing Leisure to move into the next round of the league cup.

Sids began at a good pace, putting the away side under early pressure.

The industrious John Phillips and Greg Robinson got to grips with the opposition midfield and Tom Bayley was ably assisted by Callum Dowdell and Tayler Hayes, who provided good early chances for the forwards.

The first goal arrived on 15 minutes when Bayley finished after good approach play from the Sids midfield.

The second was the goal of the game with the ball played out of the Sids defence to Bayley, who held off his opponent to release Phillips. He played a magnificent ball with the outside of his foot to set up the on-rushing Tom Jefkins to finish, giving the keeper no chance.

The home side were well on top and led 2-0 at the break.

The second half picked up where the first half ended with Sids applying more pressure, which paid off with Jefkins finishing after good inter-play with Dowdell and Bayley.

Sidlesham didn’t let up and after a few chances went begging Dowdell added another after Reece Colbourne crossed.

Four up, Sids had a chance to rest a couple of players who had slight knocks, notably Matt Roberts and Joe Leggatt, who have both been in superb form of late.

With Roberts sustaining a clash of heads late in the second half he was replaced as a precaution.

Another two goals arrived from Bayley and Jefkins, the latter completing his hat-trick.

Sidlesham visit Montpelier Villa on Saturday (2pm).

Bosham 1 Upper Beeding 1

SCFL division two

Max Kinahan snatched a late equaliser for Bosham as they endured another day of frustration against Upper Beeding at Walton Lane.

The point extended their lead at the top to six points with near rivals Sidlesham and Jarvis Brook both in cup action.

These two sides had drawn earlier in the season and the first quarter of the game was quiet.

Harry Smith, for the visitors, was awkward to handle with his pace and confidence on the ball and youthful Bosham knew they would need to be at their best.

Marco Giambelardini had the first shot on target on 20 minutes but Fraser Lawrence produced a perfect challenge to snuff out the chance.

Bosham had been forced into changes with Graeme Dowden moved into defence in the absence of Pat Bulbeck and Louis Bell on the bench because of a niggling injury.

A sticky pitch made life difficult and Upper Beeding were able to stop the home side from advancing – and their pace on the counter had the Reds’ rearguard working hard.

Bosham were dealt a blow straight after the interval, caught cold by a stinging attack from the visitors that saw Smith beat the offside trap. Despite Kieran Magee doing everything to disrupt him, the Yellows’ striker slotted beneath the keeping and into the bottom corner.

Bosham started to exert more pressure and enjoyed increased possession and it seemed a goal would surely come.

Around the hour mark Bradley Miles hit the bar – then Giambelardini hit the bar and post in quick succession with keeper Tom Broadfoot well-beaten.

Use of the flanks was paying dividends for Bosham and crosses were coming in but the finish just wasn’t there.

But in the final minute of normal time, Kinahan, who had come off the bench to make his debut for the Robins, netted to get Bosham their deserved equaliser.

Kinahan was in the right place to latch on to a loose ball in the area and fire a left-foot drive into the bottom corner to spark celebrations among players and fans, with Bosham having got themselves out of jail.

Upper Beeding manager Josh Baldock said: “Bosham certainly deserved to come away with at least a point and I’m very proud of the effort and quality of my players despite being second best for large portions of the game.”

Bosham travel to Westfield on Saturday hoping to get back to winning ways.

Bosham: Magee, Probee, Dowden, Docherty, Wilson, Fewell, Barnes, Miles, Redman, Giambelardini, Coombes. Subs: Cooper, Kinahan, Warren, Bell.

ALAN PRICE

Little Common 1 Selsey 4

SCFL division one

Selsey made the long trip to face league leaders Little Common on the back of three straight league defeats – but spirits were high within the team as the performances had been good despite disappointing results.

And their positive outlook was proved worthy when they ran out 4-1 winners.

Selsey started strongly and dominated possession, frustrating Common with their pressing. But the home side took the lead with their first real attempt on goal when striker Jamie Crone was allowed too much time on the edge of the box and took advantage with a fine strike.

Far from Selsey heads going down, the goal spurred on Steve Bailey’s young side and the equaliser was a goal of real quality.

The outstanding Joe Manners won the ball in midfield and released Lindon Miller with a slide-rule pass, and his first-time cross was met with a bullet header from the ever impressive Joe Clarke.

One goal soon became two when a well-delivered free-kick by Tom Groom was converted by the lively Miller to make it 2-1 at half-time.

The second half began with Common having a lot of possession but Selsey restricted the hosts to a couple of long-range efforts which were comfortably dealt with by the Blues’ defensive unit.

Common threw more players forward, leaving gaps for Selsey to expose which they did on 76 minutes when Miller was set free with a well-weighted pass from Clarke. Miller took it on and drove the ball into the bottom corner to make it 3-1.

Selsey completed the scoring three minutes later when MoM Joe Manners tapping home from close range after a shot from sub Ben Mepham was spilled by the home keeper.

A great day for the club was made even better with news that the reserve side had beaten reserve league leaders Broadbridge Heath 1-0, making it a famous win double for the Blues.

Selsey: Smith, McGreal, Chittock, Kilhams, Parsons, Lynch, Manners, Clarke, Miller, Forry, Groom, Mepham, Corell.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!