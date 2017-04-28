Selsey sink Seaford... Stags and Robins are beaten

There was a win for Selsey in their final game of the SCFL division-one season, but a defeat for Midhurst. And division-two champions Bosham slipped to defeat at Cowfold.

Here’s the news from around our local clubs...

Seaford 0 Selsey 3

SCFL division one

Selsey completed their league campaign with a comfortable win at mid-table Seaford.

The game was dominated from start to finish by the Blues, who took the lead midway through the first half when skipper Joe Manners converted a penalty won when Joe Clarke was brought down in the box.

The second half saw a procession of chances come and go for the Blues. Their wastefulness in front of goal has in part been a reason why they are not pressing for promotion.

In the end chances eventually taken by Brad Dean and Ryan Chittock made the final score 3-0.

Manager Steve Bailey has been delighted with the progress the Blues have made over the past 12 months and providing he can keep the squad together and add one or two new players in key areas, he feels Selsey have a real chance for promotion next time around.

* Midhurst’s division-one campaign ended disappointingly with a 5-0 home loss to Little Common. They finished ninth, a little short of their hoped-for top-six spot.

Cowfold 3 Bosham 2

SCFL division two

A dramatic late winner from Cowfold’s Ben Hands saw the Intermediate Cup winners edge out the new league champions to end Bosham’s title-winning season with a frustrating blip.

Bosham went close to opening the scoring after only two minutes when Charlie Cooper was picked out near the far post but his volley went agonisingly wide to leave keeper Phil Marshall relieved.

Cowfold battled hard and used their height advantage to good effect and the ever-dangerous Mark Edmonds showed pace to trouble the Reds’ back-line – but efforts on goal were few and far between.

On the quarter-hour, the deadlock was broken by Jake Lafferty with a stylish finish. The striker worked some space on the edge of the area and curled an effort beyond the despairing reach of Marshall and into the far corner.

The lead was deserved but on the half-hour Cowfold were back on level terms through the expertise of Edmonds, who outleaped the Bosham players in the box to head home from a corner.

The champions found themselves behind ten minutes into the second half when Hands took full advantage of another mistake at the back from Bosham and placed an exquisite shot passtMax Kinahan, deputising in goal in the absence of regular stopper Kieran Magee.

Bosham regrouped and within a couple of minutes were level through a penalty from Bradley Miles.

Bosham continued to threaten a winner right up until the final few minutes – when Cowfold caught them out with a classic sucker-punch.

Defending deep, the hosts won the ball and broke quickly and soon Hands was through on goal and took his chance to slot home.

Bosham: Kinahan, Bulbeck, Cooper, Docherty, Miles, Barnes, Wilson, Lafferty, Giambelardini, Dowden, Hardman. Sub: Probee.

ALAN PRICE

