Selsey produce a Hail storm

Selsey’s good start continued with a hard-fought 2-0 win against a competitive Hailsham team in SCFL division one.

The Blues started brightly with MoM Ryan Morey keeping the visitors’ back four on their toes as he pulled the strings.

He created good chances for Morgan Forry and Jake Goulding but neither could take the opportunities – and it was left to Morey to score the first when he latched on to a wayward pass from the Hailsham goalkeeper and calmly rolled the ball back past him.

Selsey enjoyed the majority of possession up to half-time but were unable to increase the lead.

The second half was controlled by the Blues, forcing the Hailsham keeper into a series of fine stops.

A Morey free-kick come crashing back off the crossbar. It wasn’t until the 89th minute that the game was put to bed when Goulding scored his fifth goal in three games, converting a cross from close range.

It was left to Morey to score the first when he latched on to a wayward pass from the Hailsham goalkeeper and calmly rolled the ball back past him.

Selsey: Boyt, Low, Madden, Kilhams, Dines, Clarke, Manners, Lynch, Forry, Goulding, Morey. Subs: Correll, Edwards, Hillier, McGreal, Courtman.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!