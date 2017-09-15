Selsey made to fight all way by Billingshurst

Last season Billingshurst proved to be something of a bogey side for Selsey – including a win over them in SCFL division one cup

at the same stage. A tough game was expected in this year’s cup – and so it proved before the Blues won 2-1.

Manager Steve Bailey made five changes to his regular first-team line-up and the Blues took time to adjust to the different personnel.

Billingshurst started strongly and deservedly took the lead midway through the first half when the home side failed to deal with a routine corner allowing Jordan Stallibrass to stab the ball home unchallenged.

Selsey started the second brightly, enjoying the majority of possession but still labouring to create any real chances.

Makeshift striker James Kilhams managed to grab an 86th-minute equaliser to deservedly level the scores.

Moments later Selsey should have secured the win when a pinpoint cross from Morgan Forry was met just three yards from goal by the onrushing skipper Joe Manners – but the away keeper produced an outstanding save to force the game into extra time.

Extra-time was dominated by the Blues as Billingshurst tired and eventually the pressure told when Howard Low played a defence-splitting pass for Ryan Morey raced through to finish in style.

Selsey visit Seaford in the league this Saturday.

Two goals from Gary Norgate were not enough to save Midhurst from a home defeat to Bexhill as their tricky start to their SCFL division-one season continued.

Norgate struck in each half but Bexhill ran out 4-2 winners.

Midhurst hosted Loxwood on Tuesday night in the cup but have no game this Saturday.

The build-up is beginning to the Stags’ first venture into the FA Vase, which sees them host United Services in the second qualifying round on Saturday week (Sept 23).

