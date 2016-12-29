Robins whistling a happy Christmas tune

Bosham produced a near-perfect performance to snare the points with a 3-1 win in the much-anticipated SCFL division two

Boxing Day cracker at Sidlesham.

The result extended their lead at the top of the tree to eight points and completed an unbeaten first half of the 2016-17 season, a proud achievement for the club.

Both teams started brightly but the visitors who settled better with workhorse Bradley Miles and top marksman Marco Giambelardini looking sharp and the pace of Alex Barnes quickly causing the hosts problems down the flank.

The league leaders were stunned when referee Bob Minty, officiating in his final game, pointed to the spot, penalising goalkeeper, Kieran Magee. Tom Bayley stroked home the penalty to edge Sidlesham in front.

That was as good as it got for the hosts as Bosham turned things round in spectacular style.

On 25 minutes, Miles swung a dangerous free-kick into the Sidlesham box and when the home defence failed to clear, Callum Fewell drove a rocket through a crowd and into the bottom corner past keeper Connor Kelly.

Minutes later, Miles made up for his earlier miss by putting the Robins in front for the first time with a special free-kick. With Kelly organising his defence, Miles spotted a route to the top corner and with a clinical curler he found it in style to bring celebrations from supporters and the adulation of his team-mates.

Sidlesham were frustrated and a number of players found their way into the referee’s book before the interval.

The hosts came out the brighter from the re-start and they had Bosham worried at times but Fewell was a tower of strength at the back and Sidlesham struggled to break down the determined Robins back line.

Late on the Reds stormed clear on the break and Alex Barnes on hand to wrap up the points. Giambelardini intercepted a weak pass and sprinted clear, then provided the perfect ball across the box to Barnes, who produced a slide-rule finish to give the Redsa two-goal cushion.

Sids: Kelly, T Hayes, D Hayes, Leggatt, Williams, Kelly, Robinson, Phillips, Dowdell, Sandals, Bayley. Subs: Bassil, Jefkins, Colbourne.

Bosham: Magee, Dowden, Probee, Bulbeck, Docherty, Wilson, Giambelardini, Miles, Barnes, Bell, Fewell. Subs: Mullen, Warren.

ALAN PRICE

