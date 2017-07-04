Reds man Redman in the chair for Bosham

Bosham will go into the 2017-18 season with a new chairman after long-serving club stalwart Neil Redman was elected to the post.

Redman’s elevation heralds a new era and direction for the club, with previous chairman Alan Price now focusing solely on the role of secretary, having held both posts since 2010.

It’s a ‘family affair’ at Walton Lane with Neil’s father John again resuming the role of vice-chairman, while Neil’s 16-year-old son Harley made his first-team debut in goal at Jarvis Brook last season.

Gordon Webb was formally unveiled as clubhouse and bar manager and the club’s new playing management team of Gary Lines, Joe Albertella, Matt Collins and Steve Horsley elected to the club’s core committee.

Redman has a proud association with the Robins spanning two decades as a player, assistant manager and committee member, and takes the unusual honour of becoming the club’s first Player/ Chairman, having signed forms for the coming SCFL and Wyvern season.

He said: “I’m delighted and honoured to take on the role for a club who I am hugely passionate about, and hope my experience and understanding of the club over many years will help to continue to drive us forward both on-and-off the pitch.

“We’re fortunate to have such a committed and enthusiastic group of volunteers who - alongside our new playing management - I am looking forward to giving my support to for the season ahead. We’ll be working to improve our links within the Parish, further developing youth and securing the club’s longer term future.

“Every year we have a huge task behind the scenes to keep the club running and maintain it to the best standard possible. With that in mind I hope that we can keep everything that makes Bosham a unique club but also a successful one.”

Bosham thanked Price for his contribution as club chairman since taking over from Ian Sumnall seven years ago.

During this time, the Robins have won West Sussex premier division and Southern Combination League titles, in addition to League Cup success twice.

Off the field, Price has overseen Sport England, Football Foundation and West Sussex County Council funding to improve the club’s facilities and infrastructure and supported the club’s efforts in gaining FA Charter Standard status and increasing youth participation.

He also collected the SCFL Respect runners-up award alongside the team of the season award at the league presentation evening, and was recognised as administrator of the year by the Wyvern Combination League in the club’s inaugural season.

Bosham pre-season programme

Sat July 1 - US Portsmouth six-a-side tournament

Sat July 15 - Clanfield (a) 3pm

Sat July 22 - Liphook (a) 2pm

Sat July 29 - Baffins Milton Rovers (a) 3pm

Tues Aug 1st - Rogate (a) 7pm (TBC)

Sat Aug 5 - Lavant (a) 3pm

Sat Aug 12 - Nyetimber Pirates (a) 3pm

BOSHAM SIXES

Bosham FC are urgently in need of more entries for their inaugural summer six-a-side youth tournament taking place at Chichester High School playing fields off Kingsham Avenue on July 22 and 23.

The club have seen interest from local leagues outside the Chichester area, so it’s a great opportunity for Arun & Chichester sides to test themselves against alternative opposition.

It’s just £25 per team to enter, and clubs can enter more than one side per age group should they wish, with the Sussex FA sanctioned competition working to age groups as of 2016-17 season.

Please visit: http://bit.ly/Bosham6aside to download the entry form (includes payment and returning details).

