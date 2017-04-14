Pirates seconds complete double ... Unicorn claim the Rose Bowl

There are trophies this week for Nyetimber Pirates Reserves and Unicorn Utd in our ound-up of West sussex League and Chichester & West Sussex League teams.

The Pirates’ first team missed out on the chance of a final - but Lavant’s fine season continues.

Here are all the latest match reports.

Nyetimber Pirates Res 2 Real Milland 1

Bareham Trophy final

Nyetimber Pirates Reserves claimed a famous league and cup double when Perry Dant’s second-half winner saw them overcome Real Miland at Arundel FC.

The Pirates had won the league days earlier and were delighted to complete a quickfire double.

Aaron Miller led the team out with only a few changes being made by manager Jamie Walter.

MoM Ross Ludlow had an early header from a corner cleared by the man on the post.

When Milland tried to attack Pirates full-backs Sam Nunn and Dean Gilchrist were as solid as ever.

Tom Bann’s vision picked out Stonelake and Liam Maskell continually as the pair were busy with their movement.

Pirates keeper Steve Nanson made light work of any Milland efforts and made one great save from a shot bound for the top corner.

Stonelake latched on to a ball over the top of the Milland defence and was brought down for what looked a stonewall penalty, only for the referee to wave play on.

Ronnie Lewry was causing the full-back problems but Pirates couldn’t get the breakthrough.

Both teams showed signs of tiredness but Pirates kept plugging away.

Finally the breakthrough came. Lewry cut the ball back to the penalty spot for Stonelake but he dummied it, leaving it for Dant, who controlled it with his right foot, sold his defender and lashed a left-foot rocket into the top corner.

Boss Walter ran down the line like Barry Fry as the fans and bench went wild.

It was fully deserved by Dant, who has been at the club for five-plus years.

The Nyetimber backline stood strong ,winning their headers. Milland did have one break but Ludlow made a last-ditch tackle timed to perfection.

Pirates saw the game out to confirm the double and wonderful celebrations followed.

Pirates Res: Nanson, Gilchrist, Nunn, S Maskell, Ludlow, Dant, Lewry, Bann, Millar, Stonelake, L Maskell. Subs: Wyatt, Jasper, Burchell, Mills, Hickling.

Nyetimber Pirates 1 Angmering Snrs 2 (aet)

Centenary Cup SF

Nyetimber Pirates crashed out of the Centenary Cup when an extra-time Angmering winner saw the Looters lose their second semi-final in three weeks.

Pirates were one up inside 20 minutes when Scott Towers set up top scorer Phil Turner, who finished impressively.

The game changed midway through the first half when the hard tackling of Angmering saw Turner limp off.

The newly-crowned champions of the WSFL championship south hit back just after the break after a mix-up in the Pirates backline, making it 1-1.

Pirates missed four or five clear-cut chances which sent the game into extra-time.

The winner came in the last five minutes against the run of play when Angmering hit the premier-division leaders on the break.

It was heartbreak for Ted Griffin’s boys ,who are back in league action this weekend after a month of cup games as they travel to second-placed Lavant.

Pirates: Pye, Williamson, Pasterfield, Horn, Towers, Turner, Chester, Urquhart, Cox, Towers, Fallick. Subs Angell, Haga Hammond, LInkhorn, Stonelake, Hamm.

Lavant 2 Rogate 1

WSFL premier division

Lavant stole all three points thanks to a Peter Caveney thunderbolt in the dying minutes and maintained their unbeaten home record in the league against an industrious Rogate team.

In a bright start from the home side, Dan Baker seemed to have the measure of Rogate’s central defenders and was aided by James Sandford, Ash Hawkes and Caveney.

Lavant opened the scoring on 12 minutes, Caveney breaking down the left and showing composure to square the ball back to Baker, who slotted home. Lavant’s lead didn’t last long, as almost from the kick-off Rogate were level when miscommunication between Matt Stevens and Matt Grace gifted an opportunity which they took emphatically.

Rogate grew in confidence but failed to capitalise on their dominance.

In a second half played in sweltering conditions, Rogate looked to be coping the best but Lavant seemed to have the edge in quality. Lavant appeared dead on their feet and only had one substitute on hand.

Lavant persevered and on the 87th minute a moment of brilliance from Caveney won the match. Baker turned provider and found Caveney on the edge of the area and he shifted the ball a yard to get his shot away, the ball moving in flight to give the Rogate stopper no chance as it sailed into the top corner to the delight of the home support.

League leaders Nyetimber Pirates visit Raughmere Park on Saturday looking to maintain their undefeated run in the league this season and put the title beyond all reasonable doubt.

Lavant: Court, Hancock, Augustus, Wright, Grace, Stevens, Brooks, Sandford, Hawkes, Caveney, Baker. Sub: Cieszynski.

Unicorn United 2 Westbourne 0

Southdown Rose Boowl final

Harry Abraham continued his goalscoring run as the Unicorn lifted the Southdown Rose Bowl, the premier cup in the West Sussex Sunday League.

The midfielder struck for the fourth time in three games, picking up a return pass from Sam Dallaway and curling a shot into the top corner from 25 yards to break Westbourne’s stubborn resistance.

The final at Arundel was between the best two teams in the division and the first half was a tight, cagey affair.

Westbourne were the better outfit after the interval and Unicorn goalkeeper Keelan Belcher needed to make an outstanding save to keep his team on level terms.

Westbourne missed a great chance to go in front and that woke up Unicorn – and after Abraham gave them the lead in the 61st minute they piled on the pressure and forced an own goal to double their advantage ten minutes from time.

Unicorn boss Dennis Barclay said: “It was a complete game and the whole team played well. Dale Hayes was the man of the match for the hard work he put in and his reading of the game.

“It was a hard, physical but sporting affair with no moaning from either set of players and it was well reffed.”

Unicorn guvnor Dave Slaughter added: “It was a fantastic victory and we are proud of everyone who has played a part in helping us win this magnificent trophy. The only thing we could possibly win that is better than this would be the County Cup.

“We hope new teams sign up in the summer to strengthen the current numbers because we don’t want to see the league fold and the cup disappear.”

Unicorn: Keenan Belcher, Elliott Vickery, Billy Nash, Dale Hayes, Sam Misselbrook (captain), Carl Westbrook, Joe Haskell, Harry Abraham, Gary Clarke, Sam Dallaway, Alex Barclay. Michael Wookstone, Hayden Aldridge, Ollie Chick, James Barclay, Kennedy Byrne. Mascot: Riley Noe.

