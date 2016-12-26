PICTURE SPECIAL: Chichester, Pagham, Sidlesham and Bosham’s Boxing Day derbies

It was derby day in the Southern Combination League - and the sun came out as well as the crowds.

At Oaklands Park in the premier division, Chichester City drew 1-1 with Pagham. It looked like third-placed City were on course for victory when Kieran Hartley gave them a 79th-minute lead.

Action between Chichester City and Pagham / Picture by Roger Smith

But Scott Murfin pounced for a 90th-minute equaliser for Pagham, who stay fifth after this result.

In division two at the Memorial Ground, second-placed Sidlesham were beaten 3-1 by leaders Bosham.

Tom Bayley put Sids ahead but Callum Fewell struck a quick equaliser. Bradley Miles soon put the Robins ahead and Alex Barnes made sure of the victory late on.

Selsey and Midhurst are back in division-one action on Tuesday afternoon.

See the best of the action, captured by Roger Smith at Chi and Tommy McMillan at Sidlesham, in our picture gallery, above.

