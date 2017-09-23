Petworth have the fabric of a good side

Petworth played their first home match of the WSFL season wearing their new kit, which has been sponsored by Falcon Fabrics of Chichester.

Falcon managing director Nigel Scutt has always been a keen supporter of the club having played for Petworth for many years, both at football and cricket. His one requirement was the club must keep to the true red and black kit colours of his day, which they have done as they are grateful for his commitment to the club’s success.

Petworth maintained their unbeaten start to the season in their West Sussex Championship South match but had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Worthing Borough, who played a good passing game and put Petworth under considerable pressure at times. A headed goal from skipper Rob Torode kept his side in the game.

It is hoped the club can attract one or two more players to boost the first and second-team squads. Training is held in Petworth Park on Tuesday evenings ... any would-be new players would be very welcome.

East Dean 3 Harting 3

WSFL Championship South

Training is held in Petworth Park on Tuesday evenings ... any would-be new players would be very welcome.

East Dean’s good start to the league continued with a hard-fought draw against Harting.

Dave O’Donnell came into the squad in the only change to the Dean starting XI.

Harting went ahead with a set-piece before Mike Shewell found James Ford on the edge of the box with soe fine wing play. His shot took a slight deflection past the stranded keeper.

Harting were gifted a goal after Simon Reed misguided a header back to George Phillpot and scored in his own net.

East Dean hit straight back and. James Ford got on the end of a Dave Knight through-ball and fired past the keeper to make it 2-2 at the break.

The second half was even in possession but the Dean were creating many opportunities and their patience paid off when O’Donnell chipped the keeper after he latched on to a poor header back to the keeper.

Harting pushed for the equaliser and were awarded a penalty late on after Karl Clark was adjudged to have handled.

The Dean are still unbeaten. MoM was Joby Oram.

This Saturday East Dean go to Bognor to face Unicorn.

East Dean: Philpott, Reed, Clark, C Manchip, Pett, Richards, Knight, Oram, Ford, O’Donnell, Shewell. Subs: Nicholson, Gardner, Cooper, Scott, Rixon.

Worthing Leisure 2 Felpham Colts 3

Division two south

Felpham Colts’ solid start to the season continued with an impressive victory at Worthing Leisure.

Felpham’s pace up front caused problems for Leisure with wide men Samed Gashi and Sam Carter nearly fashioning openings.

They took the lead around the half-hour mark when Robert Brown cut in from the right and his delicately-placed effort found the far corner of the net.

Worthing pressed for a leveller, but Felpham went into the break ahead.

Felpham doubled their lead in the first minute of the second half, Brown slotting home at the back post from Gashi’s corner.

Colts soon took a 3-0 lead. Good work by Carter and sub Phil Loveridge led to a free-kick in a good position. The free kick was cleared to the edge of the box only for Brad Vaughan to strike home on the half-volley.

The game seemed to peter out but it took a strange turn with 18 minutes left. Keeper Brian Newell clashed with a home striker as he came out to claim a corner leading to a brief stoppage in play whilst his injury was tended to.

This seemed to unsettle the visitors and the home winger pulled a goal back out of nothing, jinking past two defenders before slotting past Newell.

The Felpham back four were under increasing pressure from Worthing attacks, with Jack Meek and Jake Parke superb in the centre of the visitors’ defence.

Four minutes from time Worthing pulled a second goal back, pure weight of numbers enabling the Worthing forward to force the ball past Newell.

Brown could have made the game safe when he intercepted the home keeper’s poor clearance, only for the ball to rebound off him and trickle wide.

Felpham defended superbly in the remaining minutes and held on for a deserved win.

Felpham: Newell, Simpson, Wilcock, Meek, Parke, Bircham, Bushell, Vaughan, Carter, Gashi, Brown. Subs used: Loveridge, White.