Pagham’s penalties earn progress - then they scored top-10 hit

Pagham overcame Loxwood on penalties in the Peter Bentley Cup - then grounded Crawley Down Gatwick in the league. Meanwhile their reserves got the better of Selsey’s seconds.

Here are the reports from Jon Rose and Paul Davidson...

Loxwood 0 Pagham 0

(AET - Pagham win 4-2 on pens)

Peter Bentley Cup R2

It was sorrow for the Magpies and joy for the Lions as the Peter Bentley Cup holders safely negotiated a tough tie at the Recreation Ground.

The win carried the Lions up to tenth spot. They host Arundel in the league on Saturday and Wick in the Sussex Senior Cup next Tuesday.

With Richie Hellen and Tom Simmonds looking to repeat the 4-1 league thrashing dished out Loxwood a few weeks ago, they went with the prolific Callum Overton as a lone striker.

The Magpies started the brightest, Tiago Andrade collecting a cross from Ollie Moore only for the shot to fly over.

Loxwood defender Joe Holvey’s blistering run was curtailed as Daryl Wollers hacked the ball away.

Joe Kilhams headed wide for the Lions after an Andy Chick free-kick and Overton gave Magpies keeper Sam Smith work to do with a shot on 27 minutes.

A booking for Loxwood’s Ollie Moore on 38 minutes saw tempers raised, with Wood’s run and shot forcing James Binfield into a superb stop. A Pagham free-kick in first-half time added on after Lloyd Rowlatt was brought down missed the target.

After the break, ex-Lion Jordan Warren forced an opening with a mazy run through midfield that ended with another missed chance.

Rowlatt went close for Lions as a rasping shot pinged back off the post. A trio of corners for the Lions within a minute failed to get a goal, although Kilhams’ pass to Chick saw the ball rifled across Smith’s goal.

A shot from Terrell Lewis went wide and at the other end Loxwood had to contend with the brilliance of Binfield. Their main threat came from Andrade.

On the stroke of full-time Andrade almost made sure of the win with a strike that struck the bar and fell into the safe hands of Binfield.

Four minutes into extra time, Overton was booked. Lewis twice gave Smith shots to deal with.

For the Lions, David Crouch replaced Kilhams.

A superb Neil Murfin ball in was cleared for a Lions corner before Pagham had the perfect chance to win it. A well-placed free-kick arrowed towards goal only for Smith to punch the ball away.

Scott Murfin came on with three minutes left and there was just time for a final shot from Andrade, well held by Binfield.

Penalties it was and Pagham skipper Jamie Horncastle scored for Pagham before Moore missed. Overton scored and Joel Colbran beat Binfield but Rowlatt’s penalty wasn’t so assured. Loxwood’s Michael Wood’s strike went beyond Binfield.

Crouch for Pagham made sure with a fine strike before Magpies skipper Byron Napper hit the bar. Murfin’s penalty clinched the 4-2 victory.

Loxwood: Smith, Holvey, Warren, French, Colbran, Swaine, Wood, Napper, Andrade, Moore, Bachelor. Subs: Todd, Lloyd, Neathey, Coxon, Mi-Burrow.

Pagham: Binfield, N Murfin, Van Driel, Davidson, Wollers, Horncastle, Rowlatt, Chick, Overton, Kilhams (Crouch 105), Lewis (S Murfin 117). Subs: Hawker, Bingham, Parkinson.

JON ROSE

Pagham 3 Crawley Down Gatwick 1

SCFL premier

Crawley Down Gatwick were grounded at Nyetimber Lane.

Joe Kilhams joined Callum Overton up front for the Lions and Overton could have had a hat-trick within the first few minutes.

Nick Sullivan’s run on 11 minutes had Russ Malton homing in on James Binfield in the Lions goal, but the chance faded away.

Pagham were giving Down keeper Seb Bos plenty to do. The pressure told just after the quarter-hour, an inswinging corner headed home by the towering Daryl Wollers.

The lead lasted all of two minutes as Kieron Greg’s shot whistled into the back of the net. The Lions had a trio of corners, all of which were cleared before Kilhams’ shot on the turn almost beat Bos.

The visitors weren’t without attacking intent and a header just after the half-hour pinged back off the post.

Kilhams shot across Down’s goal before another free-kick gave the Lions the lead at the break. A foul on Overton saw Lloyd Rowlatt smack the ball past Bos.

After the break, Mike Belli would have scored but the agility of Binfield kept out his corner. Kilhams’ run three minutes in fed the ball to Jamie Horncastle, only for the skipper’s shot to go awry.

Out raced Binfield on 52 minutes as Russ Malton looked to equalise. Three minutes later, the Lions got their third. Terrell Lewis’ approach work fed Kilhams, who found Overton, and he made no mistake from close in.

Lewis tested Bos with a stinging shot that the Down keeper did well to save. Overton hit the bost and Lewis struck a shot against the bar.

Dan Sullivan headed off the line for the visitors.

George Cody replaced Kilhams, adding more pace to the Lions midfield.

With five minutes left, the Lions were awarded a penalty for handball but Overton missed the target. Cody tried a shot that was well held by Bos.

Jack Parkinson made a late appearence for Pagham, replacing Overton.

Pagham: Binfield, Bingham, Van Driel, Davidson, Wollers, Horncastle, Rowlatt (N Murfin 79), Chick, Overton (Parkinson 88), Kilhams (Cody 65) Lewis. Subs: Crouch, Booker.

JON ROSE

Pagham Res 3 Selsey Res 2

SCFL Reserve Section

Pagham’s reserve side held on to thwart Selsey at Nyetimber Lane in a hard-fought derby

The home team went ahead in the fifth minute when Joey Jones drove home from the left-hand side of the area following a superb ball from Joe Matthews.

Scott Rafferty claimed the final touch for the second after a Matthews shot bounced off the bar and was turned back into the box by Jones on 32 minutes.

In the first minute of the second half, Ryan Cox made it 3-0 after he drove into the box past two defenders before smashing a low shot into the net.

On 50 minutes, a three-man break punctured the Pagham defence and with several Selsey players appealing for a penalty and all the Pagham defenders looking at the referee, the ball broke to Jake Jackson, who calmly tapped home for 3-1.

In the 54th minute another Selsey break ended with the ball being hammered past Terry from the edge of the penalty boxby Jamie Williams to make it 3-2 to Pagham.

Both sides had chances after that but Pagham took the spoils.

Pagham: Terry, Cane, R Cox, Marsh, Selby, Garnett, Rafferty, Gannon, Rogerson, Matthews, Jones. Sub: Hardwell.

PAUL DAVIDSON