Pagham boss Bennett: 'I would rather have what they got than what we got'

Pagham boss Mark Bennett was chuffed his side won the Peter Bentley Challenge Cup today (Monday), but would rather have what Haywards Heath Town have at the end of the season.

Haywards Heath Town claimed the SCFL Premier Division title, but the Lions denied them the double with a hard fought 1-0 win in the cup final at Hassocks.

Bennett said: "I am chuffed for the club to win something but it’s not what we set out to do. But they got a trophy and we haven’t won one for a long time so chuffed for them."

This was Bennett's last game in charge of the Lions, and was happy to go out with a trophy.

He said: "I am just pleased for the club and players. I am going to miss it because it’s a big part of my life but we’ve had a poor season."

And on the game Bennett said: "It’s a difficult one, they had loads and loads of the ball but we probably had the best chances. At the end of the day I would rather have what they got than what we got."