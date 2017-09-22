Midhurst excited by FA Vase debut

Midhurst FC make history on Saturday when they enter the FA Vase for the first time.

They host Portsmouth-based United Services at the Rotherfield to mark their debut in a competition that ends in a Wembley final.

Chairman Mark Broughton said: “It’s been a long time in the making.

“We have made massive strides off the pitch over the past 18 months.

“The new floodlights have enabled us to push ahead with further development of the club, namely the new pavilion. We will have an exceptional home once complete.

“All this progress has enabled our first-ever entry in the FA Vase. The match against United Services on Saturday at the Rotherfield has the whole town buzzing.

“It will be an historic and emotional day for the many Stags stalwarts who have worked so hard to make this happen.

“We have set ourselves a very ambitious but achievable plan for moving the club forward. Saturday’s fixture is one more target ticked off the list.

“It is days like Saturday that can help promote not just the football club, but our town, to help generate interest and excitement for football and sport not just for now, but for the many youth teams we have at he club.

“We warmly welcome United Services Portsmouth to The Rotherfield and hope to have a bumper crowd to cheer on the Stags to another landmark.”