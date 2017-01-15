Lion Cubs get better of Worthing... City win battle of colts

We have action involving Pagham under-18s and Chichester City and Felpham under-13s in our latest youth football round-up.

Now the youth season has restarted, get involved in our coverage - send your team’s match reports and team pictures to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk for publication on this website and in the Observer series.

UNDER-18

Pagham 4 Worthing United 2

Pagham were quicker out of the box, taking play to their visitors as the forward runs from James Thurgar and Matt Ryan caused problems in the visitors’ defence.

On 17 minutes James Thurgar robbed a defender to take the ball over the line. Thurgar then pounced on a defensive error to slot home Pagham’s second.

The next goal was vital and it went to the home side as Mitchell Cane strolled forward from defence to rifle the ball into the net.

With the away keeper going off with a hamstring injury, the home side pushed forward. But Worthing pulled a goal back with a long ball down the wing allowing a through-ball to be slotted home past the home keeper.

The Lion cubs were on the scent from the off after the break and just four minutes in Thurgar completed his hat-trick – impressive against a team above them in the league.

The visitors hit back as a careless free-kick was given away on 56 minutes and it floated into the top corner of the net.

The next goal was vital and it went to the home side as Mitchell Cane strolled forward from defence to rifle the ball into the net with only four minutes left, allowing Pagham to collect the three points.

* Josh Simmonds has picked up the award as Pagham under-18s’ player of the month for December.

UNDER-13

Chichester City Colts 6 Felpham Colts 1

City’s first game after the Christmas break was always going to be testing game, but it proved action-packed with lots of goals.

Chichester started well with an early goal from Ashley Gillett. Some good saves by the Felpham keeper kept the score down to four going into the second half.

MoM Harry Angell, right among the action in the first half, crossed low into the box but it was just out of reach of Arthur Freshwater.

George Purvis was busy on the right flank feeding crosses in for Angell or going for goal himself but was unable to find the back of the net.

Ben Roberts was creating chances on the other side, feeding crosses into Gillett.

Chichester continued to put pressure on the away team throughout the first half and scored a further three goals from Angell.

In the second half Chichester continued to dominate possession with a further two goals. One was an own goal but their sixth came when Jack Kennedy spun the ball through to Will Driscoll-Bennett, who tucked it away.

There could have been more goals but Chichester were denied by the keeper and the woodwork.

Teddy Phillippo, playing in midfield, created many chances towards the end of the game, while Max Hopp battled well without scoring.

One lax moment towards the end when the Chichester defence were too far up the pitch allowed Felpham to scoret.

Until then defenders Morgan Lowe, Josh Jensen and Joe Broad had been solid.

