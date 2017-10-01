Lewes loss leaves City ladies deflated

Chichester City were frustrated to suffer a 2-1 home defeat to Sussex rivals Lewes in the FA WPL Premier South.

The green army started brightly and the form of Cherelle Khassal and Charley Wilson-Blakely was evident.

The first meaningful opportunity fell to Khassal who danced past defenders before striking for goal only for keeper Leah Samian to make a comfortable save.

Khassal again had a chance to open her account in the 19th minute when put through by Jess Lewry. But Samian saved well and when Khassal slid it back to Jenna Fowlie she drew another smart save from her.

The opening goal came from a free-kick lashed home by the impressive Chloe Tucker. Her effort went like a rocket into the top corner.

The hosts’ keeper, Sadie Wilson-Blakely, was for the most part untested.

Lewes improved and, close to the interval, snatched an equaliser through the pacy Katie McIntyre, who burst through the Chichester back-line, rounded Wilson-Blakely and slotted in.

For Chichester Tucker went close with another set-piece that rattled the bar and, in the ensuing melee, Kerrie Ryan blasted over from just yards out.

Lewes made the better of things after the interval with captain Kelly Newton having a strong game at the back.

On the hour the visitors got their noses in front when Rebecca Carter poked home from a few yards, taking advantage of Chichester’s inability to deal with a corner.

City battled on but a lack of quality in the final third let them down.

Chichester will have to regroup again for the trip to Swindon today (Oct 1).

CCLFC: S Wilson-Blakely, C Wilson-Blakely, Cheshire, Ingram, Simmonds, Khassal, Ryan, Taylor, Tucker, Fowlie, Lewry. Subs: Alexandre, Wride, Bloomfield, Widdows, Farr.

ALAN PRICE

* Chi’s development squad lost 2-1 away to Crawley Wasps Reserves, Sophie Phelps the scorer. Loulou Robson dislocated and broke her ankle and has had surgery. All at the club wish her well.

Chi’s under-16 giels beat Cuckfield Cosmos 12-0 away from home. The under-13 Greens beat Uckfield Grasshoppers 20-0 while the under-13 Whites lost 8-1 at Oakwood.