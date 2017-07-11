Junior teams springing up at Sidlesham and Bognor

Two new junior teams have been set up as part of Sidlesham FC’s development plan. The under-eights and under-12s will play in the Arun & Chichester Youth League.

Sids are also running a under-18 and a reserve team, who will compete in their respective leagues in the Southern Combination League.

The under-12s have aleady appeared in their first competitive game at the Felpham six-a-side tournament and they have played in the Whyke six-a-side.

Mark and Susan Beech will oversee the development of the team, along with a team of coaches who will take training. They train on Wednesday nights at Sidlesham FC.

They are looking for new boys to join for their new season. Mark Beech can be reached on 07738 175102.

The under-eights have played in three six-a-sides and Dan Harvey will oversee the development of the team with Ryan Harvey his coach.

Bognor Regis Town Youth are setting up under-14/under-15 girls’ team for the new season.

They train at Sidlesham on Thursday nights. They also are always looking for new boys to join for their new season.

Dan Harvey can be reached on 07799 893372.

Training times and venues can change for both teams.

GIRLS’ FOOTBALL

They are looking for girls in current school Year 7, 8 and 9 to form a team. If you are interested in joining, go along to a trials session on Saturday, July 15 (10am to midday) at Bognor Sports Club off Hawthorn Road.

Please email Carol Taylor-Brett, club youth secretary, at caroltaylorbrett@gmail.com if you would like to attend or for further information.

Next season the club will have 15 youth teams ranging from under-seven to under-18.

