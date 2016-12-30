It’s a fruitless festive week for Selsey and Midhurst

Selsey and Midhurst both suffered fruitless festive games.

Joe Clarke gave Steve Bailey’s Selsey the perfect start at East Preston but it didn’t last.

Selsey and Midhurst will both hope for better fortune when they welcome in 2017 with home games on bank holiday Monday.

Lukas Franzen-Jones equalised and Jared Rance gave EP a 2-1 interval lead.

Things went against the Blues after the break as Franzen-Jones scored twice more and Dan Huet netted twice. Selsey did score again, though Jake Ebling, but it ended up 6-2 to the home side.

Midhurst were also on the road, Billingshurst their destination, and although they were in the game until the latter stages, they came home empty-handed.

Elliot Hawkes gave Billingshurst the lead midway through the first half and strikes in the final 15 minutes by Patrick O’Sullivan and Stuart Barber sealed a 3-0 victory.

Selsey host Storrington at the High Street Ground while Midhurst entertain Oakwood at Rotherfield.

Both teams have hopes of forcing their way into the upper reaches of division one by the season’s end.

Selsey begin the new year in tenth place – nine points off a top-six spot – and Midhurst are 12th.

