Fraser double makes it two wins in week for Rocks

Bognor made it two wins in five days as James Fraser’s double made things sticky for Billericay.

Gary Charman had an outstanding game at the back as Jamie Howell’s men kept out a barrage of long balls to claim a victory that took them up to seventh in the Ryman premier.

The Rocks welcomed new signing Walter Figueira - a winger who has played at Chelsea and in the Greek top flight - into the squad and he started on the bench.

With Chad Field out through injury, Charman was in defence alongside Sami El-Abd.

For Billericay, Junior Luke’s through ball found Quentin Monville in the area but he went to ground after Fraser intervened. Claims for a foul were always likely to fall on deaf ears.

Ollie Pearce’s corner was only just bundled clear by a defender moments later with Fraser stretching for it.

Byrne’s shot was only partially pushed away and Figueira worked well to pass it back to Fraser, who slotted in from close range.

Billericay’s Sam Cross sent in a corner which Dan Beck cleared for another corner. This one fell to Junior Luke who brought the ball down before shooting wide.

Ricky Sappleton poked the ball forward to Luke but his touch saw the ball ricochet off the post and out with the goal at his mercy.

Dylan Barnett’s cross by the left was too much for Fraser – Pearce latched on to it but his low cross was swiftly cleared.

Bognor took the lead on 11 minutes. A long throw by Charman bounced over El-Abd and into the path of Fraser near the back post and he made no mistake slamming the ball low into the net.

Luke shot wide seconds later before Barnett fed James Crane with a pass. Crane struck a shot which forced Jack Giddens into a save.

Kyle Asante’s header was well gathered by Granger soon after.

El-Abd was replaced by Figueira on 21 minutes – the defender had tweaked his hamstring. Figueira went straight to his preferred wide right position.

Billericay forced a couple of corners but could not find the equaliser.

Figueira’s cross on the right was just too much for Thomas Byrne. Then Figueira’s late sliding challenge on Conor Hubble was punished with a yellow card.

Keeper Giddens spotted Billy Granger off his line with a free-kick from the halfway line, but Granger saved.

Pearce’s neat cross found Byrne and his header low towards goal was easily stopped by Giddens.

Bognor extended their lead on 34 minutes. Byrne’s shot was only partially pushed away and Figueira worked well to pass it back to Fraser, who slotted in from close range.

Charman’s long throw from the right found Fraser but his header bounced to Giddens.

Figueira blasted narrowly wide of the left post on 42 minutes.

Fraser’s cross had to be kicked out by Matt Young. The resulting corner by Pearce was too much for Ed Sanders.

Sappleton’s strike dipped before falling into Granger’s arms in two minutes of stoppage time.

HT 2-0

Bllericay made wholesale changes for the second half. Will Putt, Josh Oyinsan and Edvardas Gaurilovas replaced Cross, Pierre Hazet and Asante.

Sappleton and Hubble were causing problems for the Rocks but the defence did well to clear their lines on 49 minutes.

Granger gathered a cross by Luke, while a free-kick by Hubble was headed on in the area and Granger tipped the ball with his outstretched arms. Somehow Oyinsan failed to follow up from point-blank range as the ball rolled wide.

Byrne cut inside from the right to shoot low but wide.

Good work from Figueira on the right teed up Crane and his long-range effort from the right was only just off-target.

Figueira was replaced by Jimmy Wild, who won a corner on 66 minutes. Pearce’s corner and a follow-up kick were both defended well.

Wild latched on to a Pearce back-heel to speed through and shoot. His attempt bounced wide with Giddens beaten.

Oyinsan capitalised on Beck slipping up in midfield. He passed it forward to Monville, who squared up before shooting well wide on 74 minutes.

Darren Budd replaced Tuck on 82 minutes.

Granger had to gather another high ball from a long Giddens free-kick with everyone in the box on 85 minutes.

Good work from Wild saw him set up Pearce for a cross to Byrne, who struck an effort only just over the bar.

Four minutes were added on but Bognor defended well to take the points.

Bognor welcome local rivals Worthing to Nyewood Lane on bank holiday Monday (3pm) - get there in plenty of time as a large crowd is expected.

Rocks: Granger, Sanders, Crane, Tuck (Budd 82), Charman, El-Abd (Figueira 21 (Wild 63)), Fraser, Beck (c), Byrne, Pearce, Barnett. Unused Subs: Parsons, Muitt

Attendance - 247

Report by Liam Goodley

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!