Felpham Colts are on cloud nine - again

Felpham Colts under-nines have won another tournament – their third success in a matter of weeks coming at the Whyke Utd event in Chichester.

The boys played six group games, winning five and drawing one 0-0, finishing top of the group.

Colts scored 26 goals and conceded none on an incredibly hot day...

They won their semi-final 4-0 and the final 1-0.

Colts scored 26 goals and conceded none on an incredibly hot day when the parents were struggling with the heat, let along the boys.

The team comprised Deion Williams, Louis Andrews, Isaac Glanfield, Joe Checkley, Albie Scott, Karol Mucha, Lennie Smith and Jay Quin.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!