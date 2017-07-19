Ex-Rocks defender joins Bristol Rovers

Former Bognor defender Tom Broadbent completed a switch to League 1 Bristol Rovers earlier today.

The 25-year-old, who also featured for Chichester City, Pagham and Selsey early in his career, has been snapped up by Rovers following a successful trial.

Broadbent featured for Hayes & Yeading last season, as well as impressing in several matches for The Army in the Inter Services League.

The defender has been with Rovers since they returned for pre-season and his efforts have now seen him rewarded with a first-ever professional contract.

Speaking to bristolrovers.co.uk Broadbent said: "I came in on July 3 and I was nervous but I'd worked hard over the summer to keep myself fit.

"I've enjoyed my time so far, the lads have been welcoming, so that's a great help aswell.

"It's a massive club with a great fan base, it was a no-brainer for me to sign."

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.