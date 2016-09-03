Chichester ladies put on another four-star show

Two games into the Women’s Premier League south-west div one and Chi ladies have already scored eight goals.

This time it was Maidenhead on the receiving end as Chi won 4-1.

City got off to a flyer, with Jade Widdowson scoring a great volley from the edge of the area to make it 1-0.

It was 2-0 before half-time when Jade Widdows got her first of the afternoon.

After half-time Widdows made it three before Maidenhead pulled one back.

Chloe Dowdell finished things off with Chichester’s fourth. Superb team spirit was shown throughout and manager Liam Greenfield said: “It was a class performance from the whole team.”

The ladies take a break from league action this Sunday when they face Actonians Ladies in the FAWPL Cup at Oaklands Park (2pm).

Also on Sunday, City ladies’ development team start their league campaign versus Bexhill Ladies at home at their new ground, Sidlesham FC, (2pm).

