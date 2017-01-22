Chi Colts get the Ang of it ... ladies are rained off

A weekend of poor weather last week meant a number of local football fixtures were hit.

But Chichester City Colts’ under-13s were able to play, and took advantage of it by beating Angmering.

Only one Chi City Ladies girls’ team managed a game.

Reports below - send yours to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk to be included in our weekly round-up here and in the Observer.

UNDER-13

Chichester City Colts 2 Angmering Youth 1

MoM Matthew Palfrey secured victory with a clean strike - and celebrated with a slide through the mud.

On a cold, wet Sunday morning ground conditions were slippery but Chichester Colts had a strong line-up available.

Colts took control with plenty of possession. Creative passing from the Colts along the wings and into the opposition box failed to penetrate the Angmering defence, with attempts by Ben Roberts, Harry Angell and Ashley Gillett all kept out by the keeper.

A couple of breaks by the Angering forwards caused scares towards the end of the half but keeper Josh McCulloch was able to claim the ball or it was cleared by Joe Broad and Teddy Phillippo in defence.

In the second half George Purvis was denied by the keeper, but Jack Kennedy found the back of the net to break the deadlock.

At the other end Angmering had some good spells of pressure but were unable to break down the defence.

Louis Godfrey for Colts shot over the bar and Kennedy had a further shot pushed away.

The formation was changed for the final ten minutes and Angmering were able to score in the dying moments but Colts held on.

LADIES

Bad weather saw Chichester Ladies kicking their heels instead of a ball last weekend.

The only game played by the City female section saw their under-16s win 6-0 at Ringmer Rovers. There were two goals each for Loulou Robson, Alex Collighan and Laura Irvine.

Chi’s firsts are away to Exeter City this Sunday and the development squad face Crawley Wasps in the Sussex Cup semi-final at Sidlesham FC (1.30pm).

